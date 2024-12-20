MPs Raise Concern over slow access to cancer care

The Minister of Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng, has defended the government’s proposal to borrow US$18.09 million (UGX 65.923 billion) from the African Development Fund for the expansion and equipping of the Uganda Cancer Institute. She argued that the loan is essential for improving cancer care in Uganda and addressing the overwhelming workload faced by oncologists.

Dr. Aceng made these remarks during an appearance before Parliament’s National Economy Committee. She explained that the expansion is part of a larger regional project, the East Africa Centres of Excellence for Skills, in which Uganda was chosen to lead in oncology, while Tanzania and Kenya focus on cardiology and nephrology. However, Uganda’s progress has been hindered by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, necessitating additional resources.

“The number of doctors is very limited, and they are overwhelmed with work,” Dr. Aceng said. “If you visit the Uganda Cancer Institute today, you will see patients in the corridors, near washrooms—anywhere. In other countries, a doctor might see only one or two patients a day, but here, the numbers are overwhelming. This creates a strain that affects the quality of care, and that’s why we need to recruit more oncologists, train them adequately, and offer better remuneration.”

In response to concerns raised by MPs about slow access to cancer care and the high number of patients, Dr. Aceng attributed the issues to a lack of oncologists, leaving the few available professionals overburdened. She emphasized the need for more trained specialists to meet the growing demand for cancer treatment.

“Our doctors are the best, but they are working with limited resources,” she added. “In other countries, oncologists use advanced equipment, but here, our doctors rely mainly on their skills. With the right equipment, we could drastically improve cancer care. However, equipment is expensive and quickly becomes obsolete.”

The Minister of State for Finance, Henry Musasizi, explained that the construction of the Centre was originally planned to take 24 months, but delays caused by the pandemic and contractors’ cash flow challenges led to an 18-month delay. As a result, the project now spans over 42 months, causing an increase in material and labor costs.

“The demand for cancer care is rising, and the limited infrastructure at the Uganda Cancer Institute has made it difficult to deliver adequate services. As a result, there have been more complications, costly treatments, premature deaths, and increased referrals abroad. Currently, over 500 patients are on the waiting list for nuclear medicine,” Musasizi stated. “Expanding treatment facilities is, therefore, a top priority for the government.”

The delays have also created a financing gap of US$21.68 million, further complicating the project’s ability to meet its development goals. Without additional financing, the project risks falling short of its objectives.

MP Nathan Nyanyima (Bukanga North) expressed support for the loan proposal, though he emphasized that it should lead to improved cancer care within Uganda and reduce the need for medical tourism. “I’ve experienced this myself. I had to go to the United States for surgery because Uganda lacked proper cancer facilities. We don’t even have equipment here to test for cancer,” he said.

Robert Migadde, Vice Chairperson of the National Economy Committee, raised concerns about whether the loan would truly end the need for Ugandans to seek treatment abroad. He questioned, “If we approve this loan, will Ugandans still need to go to other countries for cancer care, or will we have the necessary equipment and services here?”

Peggy Wako, the National Female Elderly Representative, echoed these concerns, noting that many people with cancer are forced to seek treatment outside the country. “If we can have the necessary equipment here, we can help more people and reduce the need for them to travel abroad for treatment,” she said.

Government officials explained that delays in the project had also affected other dependent contracts, including the procurement of laboratory furniture, ICT equipment, and a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine, all of which have been impacted by global price increases.

Minister Musasizi assured the Committee that despite the delays and financing gap, the original objectives of the project remain intact. “The goal is to transform the Uganda Cancer Institute into a leading center for postgraduate education, clinical training, and research in oncology, not just for Uganda but for the entire East African region,” he said.

He added that the additional financing will help finalize the construction of the UCI multipurpose building, improve the training of high-level oncology professionals, and enhance cancer care services for both Uganda and the wider East African Community.

Dr. Aceng further explained that the initial loan was primarily intended for the construction of training centers for oncology, cardiology, and nephrology. “We’ve completed six floors of the building, with the first floor finished. However, due to the evolving needs, we now require equipment and furnishings to meet both training and patient care requirements,” she said.

Dr. Aceng also highlighted the low levels of prostate cancer screening among Ugandan men, noting that many men wait until symptoms appear before seeking treatment. “The challenge is that men tend not to seek help for prostate cancer until it is too late,” she said.

The government’s decision to seek additional financing for the expansion of the Uganda Cancer Institute is a key part of the broader effort to improve healthcare infrastructure and cancer treatment in Uganda and the East African region.

