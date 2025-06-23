Mr.Hyena Attends Boring Introduction, Masquerades as Musician, Swings Babe from Bush under Fear of Mysterious Snakes at Nakasozi Hill

Some weeks ago, I was shocked on seeing a picture of one of the most beautiful writer with RedPepper roast pork. Not only did roasting pork shock me but eating what looked like the whole two kilos alone. According to her story, she roasted like she had never heard of swine flu.

Reading further in one of her works with RedPepper, I came across the Nsove snake story which alleged that snakes protected villagers from thieves. However, the writer didn’t tell us the kind of thieves, I was very eager to find out.

Consequently, I went there, swung a woman and I now tell the story.

On the fateful day, my buddy, Peter invited me to an introduction ceremony in which he wanted to legalize his bonking sprees with an upcoming artist. I drove to Nakasozi Hill to enjoy free food and maybe terrorize the village babes with my whopper or perhaps bonk one of our upcoming female divas.

Peter took me around the village telling me and the snake myths which all sounded like the Muzizi python story. I walked around as the boring ceremony went on. I bumped into a not so good looking woman from the locale to whom I introduced myself as Navio, a popular musician based in USA. “Guess you have watched me on MTV,” I told her. She answered that they only watch UBC, NBS, NTV and Bukedde TV here.

The next thing I was interested in was her name. Without hesitation, she quickly told me her name, Nsangi, “Ohhhh….you are the…Nsangi Mwana wange,” I joked. The babe smiled coyly. Since I love taking on shy women, I dug deep for more information but she stunned me that she was already taken. “I am engaged to Jimmy. He rides a boda boda in Nakasozi town,” she boldly said.

“You are just engaged….for me I want to marry you instantly,” I mocked her.

I went on to tell her of how boda boda guys are the most off-side bonkers. “I am the largest cosmetics dealer in Uganda,” I bragged. To partly justify my statement, I pulled out a brand new 50k note and gave her to buy essentials for the little Jimmy. “Ohhh munange Navio, thank you very much,” she ecstatically said. “No, that is just the beginning. I want to be responsible for your happiness in Uganda,” I said.

After that, I wrote my phone number on a piece of paper and told her to call me anytime she needed anything. She kept it in her bra as I begged for a kiss. “Not now,” she resisted and immediately changed topic and began narrating about the myth of the Nsove snake. She told me that any kind of thieves can be caught by the mysterious snakes.

“If you dare steal anything from this village, you will see,” she threatened. I trashed their snake’s tale and told her how I was born with a snake called “Afeenyimuzizi.”

At 7:35pm, Peter’s introduction ceremony was still on. Nsangi began complaining of coldness and hunger. “Let’s tackle the cold problems first,” I proposed. That is when I placed and visited thighland with my palm under the pretext of generating heat. By this time, my head was placed on her shoulder. I sniffed her armpits like a dog on a bone. Hers was onion-like smell that usually turns me on. Anxiety gripped me. Under the ploy of generating heat to make her warm, I snaked my hand further, precisely the southern region.

People, the moment I tapped what felt so hard and tender, Nsangi started gasping and trembling like she was possessed by a demon. Just like any other babe ready for justice, Nsangi’s eyes changed color, looked dreamy and her heart-beat rate increased. Without minding about the color of her teeth, I pulled her head closer to mine and planted my wet lips and we locked them as I surfed her. Thank God her teeth were yellow but her breath was fresh.

After this, I sheathed my member and took her on. Village women don’t wear undies and so I didn’t hustle.

As I swung her, she let out vocals like she was one of the rear opera choir. She insisted that she wished to have a baby with a handsome guy like me. I refuted the request, told her to ride but sulked claiming that she didn’t know anything to do with that style. That is when I positioned her for a doggie. Nsangi changed her tone to soprano. I ate the candy for about thirteen minutes. During and after the romp, I feared that the snakes would come and attack me but none came.

Advertisements

Till then, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

About Post Author