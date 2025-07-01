Mr.Hyena Bonks Self Styled No.1 Fan from Sports View Hotel, Hits Three Birds with One Stone

I have been admiring these celebrities who use their status too drill women’s oils not knowing that my turn would someday come. Whenever our teacher handled two topics at the same time and successfully completed them during our high school days, he would brag f how he has hit the birds with one stone.

During the lockdown, I did it better than him because I hit three birds i.e. time, Kandahar and my No.1 self-styled fan with one stone. At the beginning of the lockdown, someone beeped me using an anonymous number. Fearing that it could either be someone that owed me dime or security agents, I called back.

It turned out to be a babe. Before calling back, I was furious with this fake beeper but when it turned out to be a babe I was glad I had called back. “May I know who I am talking to,” I demanded. “You are talking to Janitah,” she replied. “Which Janitah,” I hit back.

People do you know what this babe replied? “Your number one fan,” she confidently replied. “But my number one fan is male,” I supposedly told her but she stunned me by telling me. “I am your female fan.” “Nice to hear from you. How can I help you?” I asked. “Since I am your number one fan I would like to become your good friend,” she proposed.

Advertisements

As usual, I assured her of how I didn’t have any problem with her proposal as long as she made me happy. After accepting her friendship wish, we talked about lots of stuff among which I accused her of having a voice that is better than Rihanna’s.

She too accused me of having the sexiest voice she has ever heard. Since the lockdown wasn’t for so long, I had to beat time and make sure that I bonk her before she goes back for her place of work. To accomplish this goal, I invested heavily in airtime. In the third week of the lockdown, Janitah absolutely fell for my words and pledged to give me anything that I wished.

By then the lockdown holidays were left with a few weeks to end so time was against me. On the fateful day, I was home having breakfast with my wife when she beeped me, I immediately loaded 5k airtime and called back. She told me how she was eager to meet me before she returns to work!

People, just imagine an HB Toxic babe telling you such morale boosting words. To this, I asked her where she wanted us to meet and she requested Shoprite without a second thought, I abandoned the breakfast I was taking and rushed to the scene. No sooner had I seen Janitah move towards the Subaru than my whopper saluted. Her thigh power that was well defined by the tight jeans that she was putting on. Before taking up the coo-driver’s seat, Janitah wanted something to eat so I drove to Nando’s where I splashed out a whopping 100k. “Thank you very much…..i am all yours and you are all mine,” she declared. People, this declaration intensified my erection to the extent that the whopper attempted to jump out of the Arsenal boxers but I cooled it by crossing my legs.

After the refreshment, I proposed that we should drive off to Kireka. “What!” she wondered? “Let’s drive to Sports View Hotel. Let’s go enjoy life is short so we should enjoy it to the fullest,” I gestured and she nodded her head in approval. On reaching the Kireka based hotel, Janitah turned crazy, she confessed of how she has been dying to at least meet me.

To this, I gained much hopes of testing what her mama gave her. “Do you mind if I removed those jeans?” I teasingly asked and she fell back saying, “Do as you please when you still have the time.” “But I can’t do what I want from here….lets go in,” I persuaded her. No sooner had we reached the hotel room than then I pulled off her jeans which exposed a white G-string. Two long twinnies popped out. For almost three minutes I felt sweet electric sensations move through me. I then gazed at the well shaven Kandahar. That day, I had no plans of buffeting on any hairy meat but the freshness of Janitah’s Kandahar forced me to reserve my decision.

Actually, failure to buffet on such a beautiful and fresh Kandahar would be an insult to whoever initiated bonking! So I bowed my head down and unleashed my tongue. In no time, Janitah spread her legs telling me to drill he Kandahar. I used my hands to undo my trousers.

Even before inserting my condomised whopper into her oil well Janitah was already breathing like she was from competing with Usain Bolt. I rubbed the condomised whopper between the Kandahar lips and she discharged samples of el-nino. Without a second thought, I inserted my whopper into what her mama gave her. Three minutes into the game, Janitah turned out to be a loud speaker screaming on top of her voice. I maneuvered around the Kandahar searching for her G-spot which I found at the southern part of the Kandahar. The moment my whopper hit that region, Janitah made angelic sounds before trembling like she had been hit by a Tsunami.

She was getting crazy. She wrapped herself around me to the extent of putting her legs around my neck. We were held in this situation like dogs. She held me so tight for close to three minutes as I felt a thick gel erupt out of my whopper. I managed to jump off her and witness an outflow of over 400ml of el-nino. After the romp, Janitah assured me that she would be keeping in touch. “Whenever you need anything, just call me,” I said. From then, Janitah has sent me over 100 romantic messages.

Till then, I remain yours truly, The Mighty Hyena.

About Post Author