Mr.Hyena nails campuser from best friend’s room, breaks his bed and deliberately refuses to compensate him

Undeniably, tit for tat is a fair game. Early this year, Juma was hit by the financial crisis and failed to pay his rent for three months. At one time, the landlord locked him out of the room.

Of course I couldn’t just watch my pal being humiliated. I rushed to the ATM, withdrew 210k and cleared his rent arrears. A week later, I got a bonking deal and begged Juma to assist me with his room but he declined.

I played it cool but my heart kept longing for revenge. Three days later, I got another bonking proggie. This time, Juma allowed me to use his room and here is the tale.

On the fateful evening, I was manning my cosmetics shop when this hot shortie walked in. She humbly greeted me before asking me where the Mikes had moved to. I told her of how they were taken by men in army uniforms, two months back. “Since then, they have never resurfaced,” I added.

Besides being notorious players, these guys (the Mikes) were criminals who claimed to be computer and phone repairers. They used to defraud customers of their dime, sell stolen phones and annoyingly, bonk everything that fell in their trap.

Well, Kabalagala was saved by those soldiers that took them. “Are you their girlfriend or sister?” I asked this babe. “Girlfriend? Spare me!” she said. Her lips were trembling, a good sign to show she was from Soroti and on her way to Mountains of the Moon University. “Now, what am I going gonna do?” she grieved and I assured her that all would be well. “Mike was like a brother to me,” she said. “Our friendship would be insulted if I don’t help you,” I said to which she let out a large smile.

I then ran out of the shop and ordered Grace to bring chips and fish plus two bottles of Mountain Dew. “By the way, I am Mr. Hyena,” I introduced myself and she introduced herself as Amanda. “What a lovely name!” I hit back.

People, the babe ate everything on the plate. She even chewed the bones proving beyond unreasonable doubt that she was from the famine-struck district.

However, she appeared like a babe who would play ball to make sure we were on the same page. I asked her if she had a boyfriend. “Not really…you know….,”she replied. Time check was 7pm. I told her how I wouldn’t let her travel at such a time all by herself. “There are lots of rapists and murderers these days,” I alerted her. “So hope you don’t mind spending the night here.” I advised. “We will do our shopping tomorrow morning before I see you off,” I added. “I don’t have any problem,” Amanda concurred.

On hearing that, I ran out of the shop and called Juma asking him for the key to his Kazigo. “I have a shafting mission,” I notified him. “But Hyena….no…no,” he bravely said. I barked at him, reminding him of how I paid his rent when the land-lord locked him out. “You are still in Kampala because of me.”

Out of shame, Juma handed me the keys. “Hope you don’t wet my bed,” Juma fearfully said. “This one is drier than the Sahara desert,” I assured him. At 8pm, I closed the shop and took Amanda to Juma’s crib telling her it was my place. I gave her some minutes to prepare herself as I ran to the shop to buy CDs.

On returning, I found her seated with a towel wrapped around her waist. I pulled out my wallet, gutted out 100k and gave it to her saying, “That is your transport…..and tomorrow I am taking you shopping,” Amanda dropped on her knees thanking me.

“No need….that is nothing….long gone are the days of kneeling,” I said as I raised her up. People, in the process of lifting her up, the towel slipped off. She freaked as I saw her sharp boobs.

To this, I felt an electrification sweep through my shafting system. I helped her onto the bed before switching off the lights. “Can’t you stay for a whole week?” I asked as I rested my head onto her chest. “It’s up to you,” she replied. On hearing that, I moved my hand south, beheld the smooth and fresh Kandahar before servicing it with my fingers.

In the first minutes, Amanda kept silent not until I increased the pace. “I have been longing for this,” I declared as I continued with the hand job.

By now, the whopper had saluted demanding for its rightful food. Without wasting even a single microsecond, I pulled out a CD and dressed the whopper before moving between her legs. No sooner had I got between her legs than she grabbed my whopper and slotted it into her Kandahar.

Not being used to something that big, Amanda’s Kandahar took its time to open up not knowing that holding the head piece at the Kandahar entrance charms me a lot. While creating a way for my whopper, the Kandahar gashed out samples of el-nino. Due to sextasy, Amanda raised her legs as if she wanted to kick the ceiling.

Meanwhile, I jazzed the Kandahar, not minding whether the neighbours were listening or not. Eight minutes into the game, Juma’s ka bed started screeching before it eventually gave way. Other stuff (like basins, plates and cups) that were under the bed got broken! We burst into wild laughter.

“I was about to cum,” Amanda whispered. On hearing that, I cleared the floor and positioned her for the doggy. This time, her Kandahar didn’t take long to let in my whopper. When part of my whopper got inside, Amanda loudly screamed, “Ohhh….you are killing me.”

She even confessed having bonked with Mike thrice. Anyway, with 25cm of the 31cm long thing inside, she had every reason to scream and reveal her sexrets. After the romp, I saw off Amanda before breaking the news of the loss to Juma. He demanded 350k to replace what had been damaged.

It is then that I reminded him of how he had never paid back the dime I used to bail him out of the rent problem. He consequently involved the LC1 chairman who threatened to take the case to police. I gave them a go-ahead but since then the police have never summoned me.

Till then, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

DEAR READER,

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP:0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author