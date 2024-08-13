Mr.Hyena shafts pal’s babe, nearly collapses in bed

It saddens my heart whenever I shaft my friend’s wife or girlfriend but that can’t stop me from doing it. These hot babes keep coming to me either for financial help or tasting the mega size of my muscle. Although there are some who genuinely fall for my convincingly sweet words, more than 50% of the ladies who have fallen prey are either people’s wives or girlfriends.

Recently Jovita landed on the list of the women friends I have bonked yet Kalungi had just introduced me to her. Jovita hated me right away and accused me of spoiling people’s relationships.

She branded me a womanizer but I was not so bothered. I gave her some dime for upkeep but soon she got cash after securing a job in a sales department of a renowned bank in town. It was during this period that she became close and friendly. She started calling me Mr. Lover Man.

Later she introduced me to her friends. One time she accused me of having sexy eyes that can easily melt a woman’s heart, I excused myself and disappeared. The following day, she sent me a text that she was bored and needed someone to give her company and perhaps massage her body.

I smelt a rat and gave her an excuse that I was broke since Yasmine and the twins had been sick for some time. “Anyway I don’t want you to take me out, I just want to ask you something,” another text suggested.

My minds were diverted from sex and I thought that there was serious business she wanted to discuss with me. I drove to her crib in Kajjansi and in less than 10 minutes I had reached. Instead of telling me useful stuff, Jovita asked me if I had an account in her bank.

I told her that the last one I had was frozen three years ago due to several bounced Cheques and I decided to keep my money at home. That’s when she started telling me to reopen an account in her bank. To silence her, I pulled out a 50k and gave it to her saying, “okay start on the paper work.”

As she bent to pick the money, I saw her cleavage and my heart melted. “Are Chotera babes as sweet as some of us? Do they pull?” She asked me. “Do they know how to please men in bed or they just lay as logs,” she continued to inquire. “I can’t give any comment about my wife,” I assured her.

She put smooth fingers on my thigh next to my ever ready monster whopper, pulled her left hand between her legs “are choteras this hot?” She asked. “Leave me alone or else I show you fire,” I warned her. She was not bothered and instead laughed and told me that I can’t handle her in bed.

“Just risk and taste my forbidden fruit I am going to swing you, you will forget your Chotera woman,” she kept provoking me. While in the living room, Jovita unzipped and started admiring the monster tool that was already hard like that one of the stressed donkeys.

She caressed it with her two arms while looking straight in my eyes and biting her lower lip. “Should I break it?” She dared me. I just fell back on the sofa and told her to be in control. “Do whatever you want I am ready for you,” I told her. We locked lips as she massaged the massive gologo for about 5 minutes and her magic tongue did all the crazy things to my body.

I was already naked and she unwrapped the katenge she had and that’s when I realized she was panty-less. The door was open and her neighbors were shouting. “No I can’t do it from here,” I told her. She was not concerned and without closing the door, she was already on top.

“Has your wife ever done this to you?” She asked me. The neighbors were already in the window peeping and I convinced her to go to the bedroom. When she agreed I moved with my whopper dangling as she pulled my arm. Unfortunately when I reached on the bed my muscle had weakened due to interruption but I immediately switched my mind as if I was shafting Kim Kardashian and it worked for me.

I felt sorry for Kalungi whose love for Jovita was unquestionable. I closed my eyes, closed off my mind and concentrated on Jovita. “I want you to forget about all your fake wenches as I give you a hot one,” she said. I could not make any comment because she had partially taken me to heaven.

“How come they are this long without getting done?” I asked her. “I am a Nabbingo college babe and our friends used to train us on how to prolong it unlike your Chotera wife who attended a radical Islamic school where the matrons were guarding them like cops,” she replied while sitting on it.

I have surveyed many wenches but Jovita deserves and accolade because she really knows how to please men in bed. I wish she becomes a Senga and trains some boring babes who like robots in bed. I tried my level best to satisfy her but I almost collapsed. If I had not made a decision of getting my own share and leave her for other horny guys, I would lose my back at her apartment.

Jovita covered me with a bedcover and went to the kitchen, prepared juice for me. It was after taking a big glass of juice that I rejuvenated and felt like giving her another hot round. At that same time I received a call from Kalungi.

As I was talking to her, Jovita once again descended on my mega machine and started biting it to the extent that I failed to talk. I cut short the phone call, switched it off and resumed the real business. After servicing her properly, she told me to pick the 50k note I had given her and use it to buy fuel and since then she has jammed my phone with text messages. I will tell you what happened between her and Kalungi later.

Till then, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

DEAR READER,

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP:0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author