MR.HYENA TALES! I ate a babe until we both blacked out

Advertisements

If not for me, Jemimah would have long chucked her 3rd hubby for being broke and lazy in bed.

For the past five years, I have been having an on and off affair with Jemimah, who sells fast foods by the road side in Kabalagala.

Most of the time, when Jemimah’s husband annoys her, she asks me to meet her.

Advertisements

Our password is going to the mosque. She can say something like go pray or ask if I will go to pray among others.

But I have just learnt that what we do relieves her off the stress she gets from the hubby.

Like ½ the women you know, Jemimah is more like the man in her home. This is because she does all the hustling women go through a lot. One of these is sleeping with more than one man.

That’s how I jumped on to the bandwagon of men she has wrestled.

My primary objective was to see what she has got only to be swept off my feet by her rare sweetness and her being a dominatrix.

From a distance, Jemimah can be mistaken for a broke 30+ years old Sylvia Rwabwogo, in hijab. Because Jemimah is always stressed in hijab.

On her part, Jemimah found in me all a married woman needs from a side man. That being a good skewer and dime.

Last July, Jemimah called asking where I was. I was driving from Nsangi. Next was her asking if I was alone and that she had something she wanted to tell me. It so happened I was alone. “I want you to bonk me really hard” Jemimah said. I was prompted to ask why only for her to tell me that she was feeling ogusungu which would only be relieved of a serious whopping.

“I can try” Was my answer. “Better do it” Jemimah bubbled in a jolly tone. Next was me asking, “just that?” To which Jemimah said, “plus pizza and three bottles of beer.” So I sent her dime for the pizza.

Like 50 minutes later, we met at our usual bonking place along Rubaga road. We almost walked in at the same time because as she walked to the room I also called telling her I just reached. In response, Jemimah told me how we were not the only couple committing adultery. “Besides we didn’t book it in advance.”

She was putting on a people power red dress plus a strong perfume. Jemimah galloped a bottle of beer in less than 3 minutes prompting me to give her a wow! She is usually so free with me, we now refer to ourselves as secret soulmates. And if it wasn’t for her cargo of five kids, I would have long married her.

Anyways, after galloping the first beer, she had a slice of pizza washed it down the throat with beer as she went a head telling me of how it was over with her hubby.

That she was fed up of the broke, lazy and womanizing ass. “Can you imagine the fool has been chewing my maid under my nose!” Jemimah finally told me.

After the slice of pizza, Jemimah pulled off the dress and bra and said, “wamma bae come we do ourselves.”

Every observant man will concur with me that when the bra comes off before the shoes and nicker bockers, its gonna be hottie.

Upon pulling off the dress it was followed by the bra. I instantly knew what was on the way besides, hot rough stuff was partly the reason why Jemimah had galloped booze.

“Do you like my new beads?” She asked feeling her new gold beads, which matched the ones on the feet and hands.

“Its beautiful” I said only for Jemimah to reply telling me, “just like you.” She stretched her arm inviting me over to the bed. “If we walked naked, you would be king of the universe.” Jemimah said prompting me to ask why. “Because you have the megarest skewer” Jemimah said pulling off my trousers.

“There must be guys with stuff way bigger than mine.” I told her. Only for her to reply saying, “show me one and I give ko him.”

Our conversation ended with a 69 with Jemimah, its team work. Any man that has ever chewed a belle born to a Gisu and Muganda parent will tell you of their velvety sweetness.

Jemimah is among the top five sweetest I have chewed. From 69 we did cowgirl then magic mountain after which was missionary tail.

“Pound it ….. I aint your sister ….. harder …. Hardest before I bite off the skewer ….. use it like its meant to” Jemimah cheered. I pounded the belle to the best of my ability. She started sweating plasma which was a sign she was feeling me.

However, I failed to pinpoint her bull’s eyes prompting Jemimah to suggest a doggie.

Due to the itch, she formed a deep sea diving arch. Thank goodness, her trou is very soggie and slippery.

If it was dry like Zari’s the skewer would have been seriously scratched. I worked her hard and furious for about 7 minutes when she started yodeling.

That was a sign of the bull’s eye being in sight. However, my thigh muscles and belly were hurting plus bullets wanting to escape worried me.

I worried that I could cross the finishing line before hitting the bull’s eye. But God was on my side because, I did hit the bull’s eye which in turn hit a switch that turned on the fountain which sprayed about 20ml of warm lukuya that hit my legs in three quick intervals.

Jemimah rapped in Gissu as it was happening then she collapsed on the bed like a sack of bones.

I ran so fast till I crossed the finishing line too then collapsed next to her.

My heart was beating like I had just run the devil. I had to open my mouth because the nose wasn’t bringing in enough fresh air.

This was the third time Jemimah’s fountain spat lukuyah. The first time was in Kasubi, the second in Mbale and now.

However, I don’t know what exactly I hit for it to happen. Some of it had splashed far away on the floor. While some had splashed on the bed sheets. To Jemimah 20mls felt like a jerrycan of rukuya.

We took a 30+ minutes nap then had pizza and drinks as Jemimah gave me gossip about her family, neighbors and workmates.

After that, she told me about her hubby and maid. That womanizing was the very reason she had chucked me.

“Despite not being your wife, I get jealous when I see you with another belle.” Jemimah confessed. Laughed at herself then told me of how she has missed me a lot.

For that, I turned her for a flat iron as I said, “despite not being your husband, I get jealous when I see other men watch you shaking this booty.”

With those words I was hitting the booty with skewer. “This must be your favorite style” Jemimah said as she adjusted herself to accommodate the snake’s mega head. Flat iron was followed by a cocktail of article amendments. Jemimah sweated like she was in a sauna.

For about 30 minutes Jemimah yodeled like she had fallen under a trance. The bed was also screaming like it was complaining.

“ooooh big stick daddy…. I have missed this. Jemimah yodeled. Bullets escaped from the chamber before I could hit the bull’s eye prompting Jemimah to bang my back in disappointment. DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL. CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author