MTN customers stranded after MoMoAdvance crash

MTN Uganda customers cannot access MoMoAdvance following a system crash for a period of several hours today.

MoMo Advance is a cash overdraft introduced by MTN last year that enables a customer to transact beyond their available Mobile money balance and automatically deducts the next time a customer gets funds on their account with a 0.5 percent interest. By press time, the service had not been restored.

MTN has been sending out messages to customers reading: “We are experiencing a system challenge and are working on restoring the service. Please accept our apologies for all the trouble caused.”

The service was introduced in 2022 after a two year trial. However it has been experiencing constant breakdowns.

Customers have also severally complained of a lower limit of just shs5000 only.

It is not clear if the crash is a result of “a breach and system compromise” by suspected fraudsters.

According to insiders, it comes less than two months after the Telecom’s Mobile Money system suffered another glitch which they are still investigating internally.

WIDER PICTURE

Many Ugandans have lost money through MTN mobile money services. A source within this sector confirms to us that the reported cases of mobile money theft, especially from people’s personal accounts to fraudsters are all common with MTN. This has reportedly forced Ugandans to trust major competitor Airtel.

Whereas MTN has been a leader in countrywide mobile money transactions and data sales, reports suggest Airtel is working underground to fix all this and soon it may eclipse MTN and the latter may be relegated to number two or three with the likes of Lyca mobile (data) emerging. Some users are also of the view that whereas MTN’s data is fast, it can be quickly depleted compared to Airtel.

For Mobile Money MTN some users now prefer using Airtel Money because of its favorable terms when it comes to borrowing –Quick loan and wewole for Airtel—compared to MTN’s Mokash and Mosente whose limit is ever low and with a lot of bureaucracy.

For Airtel Wewole they say even if repayment is delayed, they will not demand menacingly. Yet you can also keep using Airtel money for transactions. You can spend even a year and they won’t bother you. “But for MTN hooo. They will deduct the money automatically once payment is due. If you don’t use MTN money, they will bombard you with messages and calls. They even threaten to reduce your loan limit on top of reporting you to the Credit Reference Bureau and being denied loan by other lenders. I have no kind words for them,” one user told this publication.

