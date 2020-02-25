MTN PARTNERS WITH SANYUKA TV TO BROADCAST THE STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

On Saturday, MTN Uganda, and Sanyuka TV signed a partnership

the deal that will see the former become the official broadcast

partner of the Uganda premier league. The partnership comes at a

the time when the league is gaining popularity among Ugandans and

stadia are being filled to watch the live games, with others

also following it closely on their television sets and their smartphones.

Speaking at the official launch activation at the Startimes

the stadium in Lugogo, MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer, Sen

Somdev aid that the main reason MTN entered this partnership is

because the company is interested in bringing back the nostalgic

love that Ugandans used to have for local football masterpiece.

“Back in the day, Ugandans were very enthusiastic about their local football. You can see some of that love when the national team is playing. But over the years, other leagues have managed to captures that space in the hearts of local football fans and that’s the narrative we want to change,” Sen Somdev said.

The CMO added that this sponsorship will bring the excitement from

live Uganda premiership matches to the homes of millions of

football fans in Uganda. “We believe that working together, we shall be able to bring back the love for the local league and eventually draw more Ugandans to the local stadia to watch these games,” he concluded. There was also a friendly football match held with a lot of fanfare involving players from MTN, Next media, local football stars, and musicians like Maro and OS among other entertainers. The game ended 0-0 with both sides sharing the spoils. MTN also is the lead sponsor of Onduparaka

FC, and once sponsored the national team and has run a number of grassroots football development programs.

There will also be viewer packs that the two partners are going to come up with so

that are unable to go to the stadia can catch the live matches on television on giant screens at various locations within the city. The manager of Sanyuka Tv Joe Kigozi said that they are keen to take Ugandan sports particularly football closer to the people regardless of where they might be in the country. There will be 100 games broadcasted this season in the league this season. Our partnership with MTN is to bring back more people back to the stadia and to showcase the talent that is exhibited in the league and to provide opportunities to the players so that they gain professional deals in their footballing career.

By Moses Oketayot