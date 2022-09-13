MTN-Sponsored Bicycle Races in Bunyoro Kingdom Kick Off In Kiryandongo District

On the morning of Saturday 10th September 2022, the people of Bunyoro Kitara kingdom took to the streets of Kiryandongo to kick start the long-awaited “egaali za masaza” bicycle races sponsored by MTN Uganda.

The bicycle races were launched in the Kiryandongo district where the riders in anticipation of the races assembled at the Kiryandongo stadium where they set off for the official launch of the MTN-Bunyoro kingdom bicycle races.

The races will take place in all 13 counties of Bunyoro Kitara kingdom where the winners will be selected to represent their counties at the final race in Hoima district.

Alex Katushabe, the Chief administrative officer was present at the bicycle race launch standing in as a representative of Bunyoro Kitara kingdom’s Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga who was unable to make it.

“With the great support from MTN Uganda, we will be able to transverse the 13 counties of Bunyoro Kitara kingdom and reach out to all our people to allow them the opportunity of taking part in this race,” Katushabe said, “we are thankful to the people of Bunyoro Kingdom because we have had positive feedback in response to the races and people have been peaceful even now at the start.”

The launch race was won by Johnson Agaba coming in at the number 1 position, followed by Wilson Bwansi in second place, Patrick Senyonjo in third place, Emmanuel Yokosan in fourth place, and Hassan Ibrahim in the fifth position. All the winners were awarded a cash prize.

The bicycle races had one female participant named Catherine Atugonza who took on the men in an impressive tight competition and won a cash prize of UGX 100,000 and secured a spot to compete in the final race in Hoima where she will represent Kiryandongo.

Israel Kiiza, one of the participants in the bicycle races, thanked MTN for giving them the opportunity to enter a bicycle race competition.

“I am very grateful to MTN Uganda that I get to enter a sports competition because I have never had the chance before, but thanks to MTN I can now showcase my talent.” Said Kizza.

The first-ever bicycle race competition sponsored by MTN Uganda was recently successfully concluded in Tooro Kingdom. Another similar race is happening in the Ker Alur Kingdom with more such races to be launched in other communities.

MTN Uganda is committed to championing cultural heritage to foster unity and togetherness through sponsoring sports initiatives that also act as a platform for talent identification and a place to create awareness around social issues to bolster community growth and development.

