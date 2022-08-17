MTN to Support Music Concerts for Top Ugandan Artistes

Wednesday 17th August 2022- Kampala, Uganda:As the biggest supporter of Uganda’s music, MTN Uganda yesterday announced its support for several Ugandan artistes’ music concerts starting this month until early next year.

At a press conference held at the MTN Headquarters in Kampala, the company hosted the six artistes who are set to benefit from MTN’s sponsorship package. The artistes are; Spice Diana, Sheebah Karungi, Fik Fameica, Gravity, Ray G, and Levixone.

This season of concerts is set to excite Ugandan music fans, following the reopening of the entertainment scene after a two-knockdown.MTN Uganda, which has over the past years supported Ugandan music and it’s our pride to be “the number one supporters of Uganda music,” said Somdev Sen, MTN Uganda’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“We all know that music is one of the biggest passion points in Uganda and as a country, Uganda is blessed with a pool of very talented artistes who make world-class music. We as MTN, are therefore happy to provide a platform which promotes Ugandan music for both the artistes and the fans,” Somdev said.

As part of the sponsorship package offered to the artistes, MTN is subsidizing the concert fees for fans who pay for their concert tickets using MTN MoMo, at the entrance. To pay for tickets using MoMo, customers simply dial *165*98# or go to the MyMTN app, then select MTN Events and follow the prompts. The total sum of the discounted amount goes to the artiste. For more detail, follow the MTN Uganda social media pages and the hashtag #supportingugmusic and participate in the various challenges to win tickets for you and your friends to watch your favorite artistes live in concert starting this weekend.Below are the artistes and their scheduled concert dates

No. Artistes Region Date

1 Ray G South Western - Mbarara Sat 20thAugust

2 Fik Fameica Central -Kampala Fri 26thAugust

3 Gravity Central -Kampala Sat 1stOctober

4 Levixone Central Sat 26thNovember

5 Spice Diana Central-Kampala Fri 13th January 2022

6 Sheebah Central -Kampala Fri 9thDecember

MTN Uganda is a leading telecoms company in Uganda with a primary objective of carrying on the business of a national operator of a telecommunications network pursuant to the National Telecommunications Operator (NTO) license granted by the Uganda Telecommunications Commission (UCC).

MTN has a presence in all 134 districts of Uganda. services are delivered through a network of 171,077 Mobile Money agents, 200 service stores and 16 main distributors. For the six months ended June 2022, MTN Uganda had 16.3 million subscribers, 9.8 million MoMo users and 5.7 million active data users.

