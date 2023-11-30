MTN Uganda Affirms Commitment to Oil and Gas Sector with Strategic ICT Solutions

Advertisements

Kampala, Uganda–MTN Uganda, a leading telecommunications and ICT solutions provider, has reiterated its unwavering commitment to being a long-term partner and provider of top-notch telecommunication and ICT services to the oil and gas sector. This commitment is in line with MTN’s ambitious vision for 2025 – to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

The reaffirmation comes on the heels of MTN Uganda’s sponsorship of the 8th International Oil & Gas Conference, held on November 22nd and 23rd, where the company showcased its robust infrastructure investments and strategic partnerships tailored to meet the evolving needs of the oil and gas industry in Uganda.

Sylvia Mulinge, CEO of MTN Uganda, expressed her excitement about the company’s role in shaping the future of the oil and gas sector in Uganda. She stated, “As MTN Uganda transitions into an ICT company, our ambition is clear – to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress. The oil and gas sector, with its immense economic potential, is a key focus for us. We are committed to providing cutting-edge technology solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and security in this dynamic industry.”

Under the overarching theme of “Business Done Better,” MTN Uganda’s campaign aims to reshape the landscape of business operations and propel Ugandan enterprises into the modern digital age. The CEO highlighted that the campaign represents a pivotal moment in MTN Uganda’s journey, reflecting the company’s commitment to delivering advanced solutions for Africa’s progress.

MTN Uganda has strategically positioned itself in the oil and gas sector, with a comprehensive infrastructure investment plan. The company currently boasts 70 mobile network sites in key oil regions, with plans to add two more sites to enhance connectivity around Kabaale International Airport in 2024. Additionally, a significant expansion of fiber infrastructure is on the horizon, with an extra 150km of fiber planned for Kabaale International Airport.

In her address, Sylvia Mulinge outlined the company’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. “Our investment includes 16 Microwave links supporting various oil customers at strategic locations. These links ensure high-speed wireless connectivity for seamless voice, video, and data information exchange between locations,” she said.

The company’s transition into an ICT powerhouse is facilitated by strategic partnerships, leveraging the global reach of the MTN Group. MTN Uganda is a certified Microsoft Partner, offering modern work solutions and cloud suite services to enterprises. Collaboration with Cisco enables the provision of high-quality unified communication services, transforming traditional voice services into diverse and enterprise-grade solutions suitable for smart training and smart mining. In partnership with Galooli, MTN Uganda offers fuel management solutions and customized Internet of Things services tailored to the specific demands of the oil and gas sector.

Looking ahead to 2024, MTN Uganda is set to activate 5G technology, supplementing existing 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies around key base camps such as Tangi, Bugungu, Buliisa, and Tilenga. The company’s ambition goes beyond technology, with a focus on empowering local communities and fostering sustainable development through initiatives supported by the MTN Foundation.

The CEO concluded, “MTN Uganda remains steadfast in its commitment to being a long-term partner and provider of quality telecommunication and ICT services to the oil and gas sector. As we embark on this journey together, we seek opportunities for collaboration and partnerships that will drive innovation, create shared value, and contribute to the success of Uganda’s oil and gas industry.”

