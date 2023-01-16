MTN Uganda-sponsored football tournament in the Acholi Kingdom kicks off this Sunday

MTN Uganda sponsored football tournament in the Ker Kwaro Acholi popularly known as the MTN Odilo Ker Football Tournament kicks off this Sunday, 15 January 2023, with the various teams playing in their first round.

The football tournament will see male and female teams drawn from eight districts in the Acholi Kingdom including Kitgum, Agago, Amuru, Gulu, Lamwo, Nwoya, Pader and Omoro compete for the top prizes including cash and other assorted items.

Gulu City will host Pader District in their opening matches this Sunday, with the female teams playing at 2 PM and the male at 4 pm at Pece Stadium. Ker Kwaro Acholi, Prime Minister, Rt. Hon Ambrose Olaa, is expected to attend the opening matches at the city-based stadium.

At the same time, Gulu District will host Omoro District at Awach Primary School in Awach Sub County, and Amuru District will host Lamwo District at Pabbo Primary School in Pabbo Sub County.

On other hand, Agago District will host Nwoya District at Olwiyo Primary school, Anaka Town Council on 18th January 2023. The final matches are scheduled to be played on 12th February 2023, in Gulu City.

The MTN Odilo Ker Football Tournament is in line with the ongoing partnership signed in 2019 but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

MTN Uganda Northern Region Business Manager, Phillip Odoi said they are excited to sponsor the football tournament in the Ker Kwaro Acholi aimed at strengthening the social-economic status of the population.

“Cultural institutions are known for fostering social and economic ties of its population and this resonates well with MTN Uganda’s belief of doing good to communities,” he said, adding that MTN Uganda in partnership with Ker Kwaro Acholi is committed to fostering socio-economic well-being of its people through supporting health, education, and sports initiatives.

Rt. Hon Ambrose Olaa, the Prime Minister of Ker Kwaro Acholi earlier congratulated MTN Uganda for rolling out this exciting competition in the Acholi sub-region saying that it will foster unity.

MTN Uganda and the people of Ker Kwaro Acholi have had a cordial relationship over the year that was only amplified with the signing of a partnership agreement in 2019. The agreement entails MTN Uganda working together with the Ker Kwaro leadership to support the Chiefdom’s efforts to uplift the socio-cultural welfare of the people in the Acholi sub-region through jointly undertaking health, education and sports initiatives.

Though this is the first-ever sports activity that the telecom is being involved in in the kingdom, MTN has in the past undertaken initiatives in health and education in the Acholi region such as the refurbishment and kitting of Cwero Health Center III Maternity ward in 2019 as well as constructing a classroom block Kuc Ki Gen PEAS high school in Lamwo among other projects.

