MTN Uganda’s Environmental Pledge Blossoms into Sustainable Success for a Greener Future

In a decisive commitment to environmental responsibility, MTN Uganda’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 is bearing results.

MTN Uganda, through its “Project Zero,” initiative has seen the company reduce its emissions by more than half in a space of 2 years.

Monzer Ali, MTN Uganda’s Chief Technical Information Officer points out that the company’s comprehensive initiative focused on decarbonization. The company’s latest achievement stands out as the company proudly registered a remarkable 59% reduction in emissions, comparing Q1 2023 to Q1 2021.

Monzer shed light on the deliberate measures taken within the company’s data center and switch center. Notably, through strategic deployment of smart energy monitoring tools, MTN Uganda gained invaluable insights. Armed with this data-driven approach, the company implemented key actions, resulting in a significant drop in power consumption.

Among the innovative strategies employed, Monzer highlighted fundamental actions such as cable management and rearrangement. By optimizing airflow through strategic cable organization, the company successfully reduced air conditioning run hours. An adjustment of the AC temperature by two degrees further contributed to lowered fuel and grid consumption.

The company’s largest data center, Mutundwe in Mbuya, exceeding 5 megawatts, became a focal point for energy optimization as well as the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including the latest inverter and rectifier solutions and the deployment of lithium-ion batteries for their enhanced autonomy.

The project also directed attention to the Tower Co sites, successfully achieving a 15% reduction in emissions despite adding over 1,000 sites within two years. This accomplishment was driven by widespread solar deployment, the integration of lithium-ion batteries, and a strategic shift in the primary power source.

Monzer also revealed the initiative to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) into MTN Uganda’s fleet. Although still in the procurement phase, this move aligns with the company’s broader strategy to further reduce emissions.

Looking ahead, Monzer assured stakeholders that ongoing projects, including wind power production Proof of Concepts (POCs), are in progress. Despite the geographical constraints of Uganda not being at sea level, MTN Uganda is exploring innovative solutions to harness wind power in targeted locations.

The company’s dedication to sustainability and the ongoing success of Project Zero exemplify its leadership in the journey towards a greener future.

