MUBS addresses staff pay discrepancies

KAMPALA, UGANDA – Makerere University Business School (MUBS) has resolved long-standing pay discrepancies affecting its staff, bringing relief to employees who had endured inconsistent salaries for years.

The pay discrepancies, which dated back to 2015, had been a source of frustration for staff, with many expressing concerns about fairness and recognition. The issue had led to low morale, high turnover rates, and decreased productivity among employees.

However, thanks to the leadership of Principal Moses Muhwezi, the institution’s administration worked closely with staff representatives to identify and address the root causes of the discrepancies. The efforts culminated in a comprehensive review of the payroll system, resulting in corrected salaries for all affected employees.

The resolution is seen as a significant step towards improving staff welfare and morale.

Staff members have welcomed the development, expressing gratitude to the administration for addressing their concerns. “This is a huge relief for us,” said one staff member. “We can now focus on our work without worrying about our salaries.”

Others praised Principal Muhwezi’s leadership, citing his achievements ina single year. “Prof. Muhwezi has solved the PTH problem, a cancer that had persisted for over 13 years, in his first year in office. Imagine what he can do as substantive principal,” said a staff member.

The staff also expressed their joy and gratitude on social media, with one saying, “Our dearest Principal Prof. MM, you have delivered and saved souls. Thank you so much, it’s jubilation only.”

Another staff member added, “It seemed like a dream many years ago, but today, August 5, 2024, PTH is no more. Topnotch for all is finally here! Congratulations to the last PTH group. We thank God and our Principal Prof. Moses Muhwezi.”

The move is expected to boost staff morale and productivity, ultimately enhancing the institution’s overall performance.

