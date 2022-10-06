Munyonyo girls are lazy, don’t deserve to cruise in rides with ACs- Lwasa

Shortly after recovering his car from city slay queen Vanessa Vanny, businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi lashed out at girls who reside in Munyonyo. He revealed that girls who hail from Munyonyo do not deserve to cruise in rides with ACs but rather board boda-bodas since they are lazy.

Reports coming in indicate how the heartbroken Lwasa managed to forcefully regain his car from Vanessa who over the weekend had vanished into thin air with it after their aborted traditional Kukyala ceremony.

The Kukyala that was canceled had been reportedly financed with more than Shs50m, something that left Lwasa’s relatives grumbling.

Lwasa took to his socials to jubilate how he had managed to successfully recover the car that he had gifted to Vanessa.

