Musasizi hits back at political rivals engaged in religious sectarianism

He said that a section of Political leaders who have no proper manifestos had started attempts to divert him by using social media, especially WhatsApp to distort every good news story about our performance.

“Some Political leaders who joined this game without vision have started attempts to divert us. They are using WhatsApp idlers to distort what we do for the country. However, we are used to such enemies of development, and we shall not stoop down to their level,” He said.

The Rubanda East Legislator who doubles as Rubanda District NRM Chairman was speaking as the Chief Guest at Kakore Catholic Parish in Hamurwa Town Council, Rubanda District, during the closure of a four-day Youths conference that ended on sunday.

Musasizi says that the Politicians sponsoring Sectarian based sabotage on WhatsApp have run short of ideas, and dividing people along religious lines has remained their last weapon against him, adding that they shall be defeated.

“They have completely run short of ideas. Sectarianism is their last weapon, and we shall defeat it too, God is our helper” he said.

Minister Musasizi’s words come after a recent wave of social media attacks against his church donations in which a section of WhatsApp users accused him of favoring the Catholic church at the expense of other faith based societies.

He advised his Political rivals to invest their energy in working for the people for better bargaining power in the next election.

“If you want to defeat Musasizi, I advise you to work for the people,” Musasizi said, quickly adding that he doubted any of them (rivals) would perform better than him compared to what he has already done for Rubanda District.

“They can only defeat me in propaganda, but when it comes to working for the people, I’m far ahead of them” he said.

Musasizi tasked the NRM Leaders across the Country to intensify teaching the youths about the NRM Manifesto and ideology which calls for Unity based on Patriotism, Pan Africanism, Democracy and Economic Transformation, as one way of shielding them against politics of sectarianism.

“The Youths need to know these things. It’s where President Museveni has built this country’s foundation of progress and development ” Musasizi noted

The Kakore Parish Rev. Fr. Herbert Agaba and Rev. Fr. Young Buregyeya who’s the youths Chaplain at Kakore Parish, commended Musasizi for the financial support he gave to their first youth conference. Hon. Musasizi contributed Ug. Shs. 2 million and pledged to pay 10 million registration fees for the first 2000 youths who will register to participate in the next Youths conference in January 2024.