Museveni Advisor accused of using fake Will in the UGX 20bn Estate row

Early last year, Paul Mutabazi of Masindi died and left an estate worth about UGX 20bn.

Mutabazi who died in what some family members call suspicious circumstances left two widows, several children and dependants, two and a half square miles of land in Masindi, Nakasongola, Kayunga and commercial properties in Lugazi and Kampala.

The land he owned in Nakasongola was bought using proceeds from the family land he sold to Sugar Company of Uganda, Lugazi, according to Mutabazi’s brother, one Karamagi.

The beneficiaries of that land included himself, three brothers, two sisters and their mother. Their share on this land was 200 acres which was to be curved out of the one square mile at Nakasongola. He was to use the rest to take care of his second wife and orphans of his late brother Wilson Mande.

Investigators from Pic Investigators hired by a section of family members reveal that immediately after the burial of Mutabazi, children of the first wife crossed from Masindi to Nakasongola and asked the family of one of the widows and other beneficiaries (as listed above) to leave the land claiming she was not legally married to their late father.They asked others to leave as they have no right on the land. They neither had letters of administration nor court order.

‘The widow was attacked, beaten to near death until police was informed’ said Geoffrey Burora of Pic investigators. He said multiple cases of criminal tresspass,threatening violence were reported at Nabiswera Police Station by MsAlfosina Gahongaire under station diary references 09/15/02/2024, 09/16/03/2024, 09/12/11/2024,04/31/01/2024 etc

He added ‘as police moved to investigate, people claiming to be from the President’s office claiming to be sent by one Fiona Barungi interfered’.

Burora told our reporter that at this point, and working with the victim and police, one of late Mutabazi’s son from Masindi named Kenneth Ruteyisire was arrested and charged in court on charges of attempted murder.

Burora accused Ms Barungi of blocking the arrest of the following suspects; Amon Tumwine, Peter Muhaire, Isaac Mutabazi and one Kawesa.

Burora said after that operation, he was summoned to the office of Presidential assistant, Fiona Birungi and later asked via letter SPA/OP/SD/1701/25 to avail a report of his involvement in this matter.

In his response,Burora advised Birungi that his involvement in matters of the estate of late Mutabazi is to ensure that cases reported to police by victims are resolved in accordance with the laws of Uganda in line with legally mandated authorities.

On her part,Barungi has held several family meetings where sons of late Mutabazi have asked her to help them and evict Alfosina Gahongaire, claiming she was not legally married to their father.

Burora claims that the area police and court system have had their efforts to dispense justice thwarted by operatives and directives from the said presidential assistant’s office.

Ms Barungi admitted that she helped with court and police cases (to release suspects) in a video recorded while she held locus at the disputed land in Nakasongola. ‘bail is a right. These suspects have families and young ones to look after. And if they remain in detention, you will not get time to resolve this’ she said as she cross examined the widow (Ms Gahongaire) on the alleged Will left by husband.

A legal expert we talked to says Ms Barungi has no legal basis to admit wether the Will tabled during her visit to the locus was genuine or not. He says that is the matter of courts and Administrator general. He adds that Ms Barungi cannot execute any matter like ordering an eviction where there is not court matter or court order at that.

On his part, PIC’s Burora says Ms Barungi has vested interest in the estate and he might be compelled to seek audience with the President for the stay of statusquo to allow police and court processes to proceed.

‘How can SPA Barungi plan to execute a forged Will that clearly excludes some family members and other beneficiaries? Where is justice?’he wondered.

