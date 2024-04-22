Museveni assures Total Energies Exploration & Production President of gov’t support

President Museveni in a group photo with the President of Total Energies and his delegation at SHE

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met TotalEnergies President for Exploration and Production, Mr. Nicolas Terraz who paid a courtesy call on him at State House-Entebbe.

Mr. Terraz, who has been visiting the oil exploration sites under the Tilenga project, briefed President Museveni on the progress of the project and also solicited for more support to ensure the success of the operations.

“I visited the sites at Tilenga and the pipeline. The drilling and pipeline activities are going on very well,” he said.

Mr. Terraz also informed the President that the oil project now employs over 8,000 Ugandans.

President Museveni welcomed Mr. Terraz to Uganda and assured him of the government’s support to ensure the project yields positive results.

Mr. Terraz was accompanied by Mr. Mike Sangster, the Senior Vice President Africa-Total Energies, Mr. Philippe Groueix, General Manager TotalEnergies EP Uganda, Mr. Martin Tiffen, Managing Director- East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and Ms. Mariam Nampeera, the Deputy General Manager Total Energies EP Uganda.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon.Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon.Matia Kasaijja and officials from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Meanwhile, Total Energies that operates in over 130 nations worldwide, is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets fuel natural gas and electricity. Their commitment is tagged on the desire to achieve net zero emissions by or before 2050 as well as to foster sustainable development in countries the company operates.

In Uganda, Tilenga project is operated by Total Energies and it includes the development of 6 oil fields and drilling about 400 wells from 31 locations. Oil will be transported to the Tanzanian port of Tanga via a 1,443 km underground pipeline.

