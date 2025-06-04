Museveni Calls for Religious Harmony

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today directed that government funding for Martyrs Day celebrations be included in the national budget annually, acknowledging the spiritual significance and massive participation of Ugandans across all religious denominations.

“This year, the government gave the Catholics Shs 2 billion, the Protestants Shs 2 billion and the Muslims Shs 200 million for this occasion,” he said.

“I have directed the government to make this contribution part of the government budget annually, since many Ugandans participate.”

President Museveni, who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Sports and Education, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, made the remarks while addressing thousands of Christians at the Namugongo Anglican site during Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations.

The celebrations were led by the Northern Uganda Cluster, under the theme: “Imitating God’s Goodness by Doing Good (Galatians 6:9–10)”.

The President emphasized the government’s continued investment in religious infrastructure.

“As you all know, the government spent billions modernizing this infrastructure you see today at both the Catholic and Protestant sites. When the Muslims are ready, we shall also support them because I am told some Muslim followers were also killed by Mwanga. May God bless all of you,” he said.

Historical reflection:

President Museveni gave a historical reflection on the arrival of new religions in Uganda, tracing Islam’s introduction in 1841 by Ahmad bin Ibrahim, Anglicanism in 1877, and Catholicism in 1879.

These religions, he noted, offered new understandings of the divine, complementing Uganda’s indigenous faith traditions.

“It was wrong for Mwanga to try and kill this new perspective about the supernatural realm,” said the President.

“It is good that young boys and some girls, I am told, were ready to give up their lives for freedom of worship,” he said.

The President also saluted this spirit of sacrifice.

“This is what all and sundry should know about Africans of this area: they can sacrifice for the legitimate causes they believe in,” he noted.

He also linked this historical sacrifice to modern struggles, referencing the 1981 resistance in Kikandwa against Bazilio Okello.

“Luttamaguzi Edidian, their leader, told them: ‘Temulajana’ Do not lament.”

President Museveni reiterated the importance of religious freedom and the secular character of the Ugandan state.

“We believe in the freedom of worship and not coercing people to believe in this or that, as long as they do not break the law. We also believe in separating denominational issues from government matters, which are for all citizens and even non-citizens in Uganda,” he added.

He invoked scripture to support this principle.

“Jesus helped us in Mark 12:17: ‘Give unto God what is God’s and unto Caesar what is Caesar’s,” he said.

The President also reminded Ugandans of the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) historical missions: creating prosperity, ensuring continental security, and leveraging African unity for mutual growth.

“If all adults become wealth-creators, who will buy their products and services? Tribal and sectarian markets are not enough. The national market of Uganda is better, hence our first ideological principle: Patriotism- love Uganda, because you need it for your prosperity,” he said.

“But even Uganda’s market is not big enough. Have you heard of East Africa? Have you heard of Africa? They can buy your surplus. That’s why we embrace Pan-Africanism- love Africa.”

He added Social-Economic Transformation and Democracy as core guiding principles.

President Museveni urged believers to never mix politics with denominational loyalty.

“Politics is about our welfare on Earth. Denominations and religion are about spirituality on Earth and life after, which religious leaders can explain better,” he said.

Drawing on his past experience as President of the Scripture Union (1965–1966), he quoted from Luke 10:30-35, the Parable of the Good Samaritan, to highlight religious tolerance and service.

“The Samaritan helped the injured man while his fellow Jews, who were religious leaders, passed him by. Jesus praised the Samaritan. We shall know them by their fruits,” he said.

He quoted the Church of Uganda Prayer Book, page 207.

“Let your light so shine before men that they see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven.”

Lessons from the Bush:

Recalling his days in the liberation struggle, President Museveni shared how religious diversity was harmonized through shared knowledge and practical survival.

“In the bush, I lived with Catholics, Anglicans, Muslims, and traditional believers. We united them around science, a bullet kills. Prayers help, but a reed won’t stop a bullet,” he said.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, who also chairs the National Organizing Committee, delivered a heartfelt message on behalf of the Northern Cluster.

“On this sacred ground, faith has truly surpassed fear. The Northern Cluster is deeply honoured to have led this year’s commemoration. It is not only a privilege, but a testimony to unity across religions,” she said.

She celebrated the commitment of pilgrims from diverse backgrounds who walked long distances in faith.

“Their feet were weary, but their spirits were lifted. Their presence affirms shared faith, unity, and the strength of commitment.”

Dr. Aceng praised President Museveni’s focus on education, health, peace, and economic empowerment.

“Your Excellency, your dedication to peacebuilding has been felt throughout the nation. Let this Martyrs Day renew our commitment to build a nation anchored on love, justice, and unity.”

She called for the completion of pending infrastructure at the Anglican Shrine, underscoring the importance of sustaining such spiritual landmarks.

Hon. Martin Mugarra, Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, hailed the growth of Uganda as a faith tourism hub.

“I thank the clergy for welcoming His Excellency and Maama Janet. I commend the organizing committees for making this a success,” he said.

The Minister highlighted that the celebration now draws international pilgrims from Nigeria, Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan, South Africa, Burundi, Europe, Asia and many others.

“They spend weeks in Uganda, contribute to our economy, and return spiritually renewed.”

Hon. Mugarra applauded President Museveni for his foresight in signing the Museum and Monuments Act, which protects spiritual heritage sites like Namugongo.

“Without your support, Your Excellency, this wouldn’t be possible. It’s because of your directives that these developments have taken shape.”

On his part, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, led the main service with a powerful message of resilience, hope, and spiritual recommitment.

“The appeal today is simple: it’s a verdict to stand for Jesus. Those who died here would not regret their sacrifice if they see what Namugongo has become. What was meant for evil, God has turned into a blessing,” he said.

He congratulated the Northern Uganda Cluster for a successful lead and thanked the international pilgrims for their devotion.

“We are celebrating 140 years of God’s faithfulness, mercy, love, and providence. This is not just an event, it’s a powerful reminder of sacrifice, faith, and the Lord’s love,” he noted.

The Archbishop urged Ugandans to take action in addressing social issues, particularly substance abuse and mental health.

“Alcohol, marijuana, tobacco and other substances are destroying lives. As a Church, we commit to advocating against these vices in schools, communities, and even in Butabika Hospital,” he declared.

He further appealed to the government of Uganda to consider a National Health Insurance Scheme.

“Some may argue it’s financially impossible but where there is a will, there is a way.”

Archbishop Kaziimba also highlighted the Church’s humanitarian role, such as recent aid deliveries to Nakivale Refugee Camp.

“Let us continue these good deeds. Our work is not only spiritual but practical,” he noted.

He applauded the government’s support to the faith sector, especially the sh10.7 billion funding for Phase I construction of the Anglican shrine.

“We thank Your Excellency for supporting faith-based tourism. The shrine has attracted thousands and generated income. The Church remains committed to holistic transformation,” he noted.

Archbishop Kaziimba ended his speech with a strong message of civic duty ahead of the 2026 elections.

“I call upon all Ugandans to support peace, resist the politics of violence, and go out to vote. Let’s be good stewards of this nation,” he added.

The preacher of the day, Rt. Rev. Henry Luke Orombi, former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, delivered his sermon from Galatians 6:5, Galatians 6:9–10, and 3 John 11, encouraging believers not to be overcome with evil, but overcome evil with good.

“The foundation of the Church in Uganda is based on the sacrifices and the blood of the martyrs,” he affirmed.

The Rt. Rev. Godfrey Loum, Bishop of Northern Uganda and Chairperson of the Northern Uganda Cluster, expressed gratitude for being chosen to lead this year’s national celebration.

“We are grateful for the trust placed in us. The Northern Cluster which includes the dioceses of Lango, Kitgum, Nebbi, West Lango, Madi and West Nile has worked together in unity,” he noted.

He emphasized the region’s commitment to growing Uganda’s religious tourism and faith-based programs.

“Our hope is to contribute to the growth of faith in the Anglican Church and to position Namugongo as a global faith destination,” he said.

He also thanked the President for his ongoing support towards Church activities and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Uganda Martyrs Day is a national religious holiday observed every year on June 3rd. It honors the 45 young Christian converts – 22 Catholics and 23

Anglicans who were killed between 1885 and 1887 in the historical kingdom of Buganda (now part of modern-day Uganda).

As the calendar turns to June, a sacred rhythm takes hold across Uganda and neighboring countries. In the quiet early mornings and under the scorching afternoon sun, thousands of men, women, and children make their way on foot many for hundreds of kilometers to Namugongo.

They come to commemorate Uganda Martyrs Day, a solemn yet powerful celebration of sacrifice, conviction, and enduring faith.

The Namugongo Martyrs Shrine has evolved into a global religious landmark, attracting pilgrims from across East Africa and as far afield as Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Rwanda, and Kenya.

On the other hand, the church of Uganda also commemorates 140 years of the Uganda Martyrs, this year.

The celebrations were also attended by Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rt. Hon. Patrick Amama Mbabazi, the former Prime Minister of Uganda, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. David Bahati, the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry), Hon. Hellen Asamo, the Minister of State for Disability Affairs, Hon. Persis Namuganza, the Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Esther Anyakun, the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, various Members of Parliament, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, cultural leaders, among others.

