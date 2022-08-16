Museveni congratulates Kenya president-elect William Ruto

Yesterday, William Ruto was declared the fifth president of Kenya by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

President Yoweri Museveni in a conversation with newly elected President of Kenya William Ruto ( File Photo)

According to IEBC, Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes (50.49%), beating closest rival Raila Odinga, who got 6,942,930 votes (48.85%).

Shortly after Ruto was announced winnier, President Yoweri Museveni congratulated him and promised a more closely working relationship.

His message reads “On behalf of all Ugandans, I congratulate Your Excellency William Ruto upon your election as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya,” Museveni posted on his official Twitter handle.

Museveni went on to reveal that he has already talked to Ruto on Phone.

“Further to my telephone call last night upon your victory, I wish to reassure you of Uganda’s commitment to continue partnering with Kenya in advancing the regional and continental agenda through the East African Community, African Union, and other multilateral platforms.”

Our bilateral cooperation will score tremendous achievements and I look forward to working more closely with you. God bless Kenya. God bless East Africa,” he said.

Several Heads of State have sent congratulatory messages to Ruto.

