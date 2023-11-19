Museveni congratulates Kyabazinga, thanks security forces for ensuring safety

The President said security forces had done a tremendous job keeping guests and the entire public safe during the wedding celebrations

President Museveni has congratulated the Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope, and the entire Busoga-sub region upon getting a new Inhebantu (Queen), Jovia Mutesi.

The President said security forces had done a tremendous job keeping guests and the entire public safe during the wedding celebrations.

“Congratulations to His Highness the Kyabaziinga on getting us Nyina-abaantu (inhebantu),” Museveni, whose statement was issued on his official X handle, tweeted.

Museveni also revealed that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) had successfully conducted an attack on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia in eastern Congo.

“This Tuesday, November 14, 2023, we carried out a devastating attack on the pigs in Congo, this time 68 km from the border. We used both ground attacks, planes, and medium-range artillery. The results were devastating for these parasites,” he said.

He added, “The Congo forests are no haven for them. That is why some of the remnants are running back into Uganda. We are hunting for them. We shall get them. I urge you all to be vigilant for strangers in your area. Also, vigilance is needed in markets, churches, mosques, and public transport systems. We are kuhuura (threshing or clubbing like in millet), the main terrorist groups in Congo, and we are also dealing with empulunguse (the scattered millet after threshing).”

The president’s statement comes against the backdrop of a warning issued by the United States government that Uganda would experience an attack at any time.

There were fears among security circles that the terrorists would attack revellers at the recently concluded Nyege Nyege festival or the Busoga Kingdom Royal Wedding.

