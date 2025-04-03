Museveni donates Ugx 500m to St Mary’s Catholic church Mutolere

By Moses Agaba

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has donated Ugx 500m to St Mary’s Catholic church Mutolere Parish Kisoro District towards its restoration and renovation.

St Mary’s Mutolere Catholic parish church in Kisoro District is one of the oldest Catholic Parish in Kabale diocese that started in 1929 and is set to celebrate 100 years in 2029.

The President’s donation was revealed on Sunday during the Mass and launch of the preparatory activities marking 100th anniversary of St.Marys Mutolere Catholic Parish that was held St Paul Mutolere Boys Secondary School and the Chief Guest was Deputy Speaker of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa.

The President donation was announced by Rtd General Edward Kale Kayihura the Former Inspector General of Police 2ho announced the President donation.

” My Lordbishop as I was assigned to see the President, our great friend of Kisoro and Kabale Diocese, I did the work he has promised that he will give us Ugx 500M “. Said General Kayihura.

General Kayihura’s announcement was received with great uluation from the hundreds ot Christians that attended the function.

General Kayihura expressed his gratitude to the Catholic Church for its prayers, which he believes played a crucial role in the ruling government’s rise to power.

Kayihura pledged to work tirelessly to ensure the 2 billion shillings are raised on time, as a testament to the enduring legacy of Mutolere denary.

Rt Hon Thomas Tayebwa the Deputy speaker emphasized the need for collaboration and cooperation between leaders and the public, while also condemning the rising sectarianism and divisionism among leaders in Kisoro district.

He Said that the church institutions are crucial pillars in any society, as they foster unity, promote education, and support healthcare as They complement the role of government by providing essential services to the community saying that Mutolere Church’s 100-year celebration is not just about its longevity but also about its continuous and impactful service to the community.

Tayebwa also urged the people of Kisoro to continue supporting the ruling government, emphasizing that it’s the best way to achieve their development objectives

” I also encouraged the leaders of Kisoro to remain united and steadfast in their support for NRM and President Museveni want to thank my brother King Ceasor Mulenga and Rt. Rev. Bishop Callist Rubaramira for the invitation”. Said Rt Hon Thomas Tayebwa.

Asigario Turyagyenda head of laity, Mutolere deanery, said that they need Ugx 2 Billion for the renovation and restructuring of the church which is one of the oldestma’s it’s the third oldest church in kabale Diocese as well they are to build priests house, parish offices and denary.

He thanked President Museveni and Speaker Tayebwa for their contributions, urging believers to unite and raise the targeted amount within a short time.

Rt.Rev.Calllistus Rubaramira the Bishop of Kabale Diocese acknowledged the support from different people and urged believers to embrace the holy spirit who will guide them in the raising of the funds.

Over 1.49 billion was raised where Tayebwa donated Ugx 100m, King Caesar Augustus Mulenga the Vietnamese Consulate General 100m, Gen. Kale Kayihura 35m among others.

St Mary’s Catholic church Mutolere is the third oldest parish in Kabale Diocese has being opened in November 1929 the second being Nyakibale Catholic Parish in Rukungiri that was opened in October 1929 fourth was Kitanga parish in Rukiga District in 1935, Makiro parish in Kanungu District in 1944.

