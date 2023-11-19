Museveni inspects construction sites ahead of NAM, G77 summits

Advertisements

President Museveni yesterday, November 18, 2023, spent the entire afternoon inspecting road works and other construction sites within and outside Kampala.

According to the presidential press secretary, Sandor William Walusimbi, some of the construction sites the President inspected include the clock tower interchange, Ggaba Road, Speke Resort Conference Centre, and Entebbe International Airport.

Walusimbi told this website that the inspection by the President was in preparation for the forthcoming two international events, that is to say, the Non-Allied Movement (NAM) and the G77 summits.

Advertisements

“Uganda is in preparation to host two big international events, which include the NAM and G77 summits, all slated to take place next. The inspection by the President was to make sure that work was going on smoothly and on time,” he said.

While addressing the media recently, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director, Dorothy Kisaka, said that the authority had received sh78 billion from the central government. She said the money would be used to fix the roads leading to Speke Resort Munyonyo, where the summits will take place.

She explained that the rehabilitation efforts will prioritise areas prone to flooding, such as Bunga-Soya and Auto Spa along the Gaba road leading to Munyonyo. The others are Mukwano Road (1 kilometre) and Press House Road (0.5 kilometers). These roads will not only be rehabilitated but will also see the installation of street lights, road markings, and other necessary improvements.

Other roads slated for attention are Gaba Road (9 kilometres) with major drainage work at the Bunga-Soya crossing, Cape Road (2.8 kilometres), and Salaama Road (8.15 kilometers). KCCA aims to ensure that these roads are in optimal condition for motorists during the time of the summit, with long-term plans for their maintenance.

In addition to these, other roads such as Mobutu Road (1 kilometre), Price Badru Kakungulu Road, UCB Rise (0.5 kilometres) for light rehabilitation, Sseriiso Road, and Tank Hill Road will be upgraded to a paved standard. Kisaka assured that road works will be carried out around the clock to minimise inconvenience to road users during this period.

About Post Author