Museveni meets UAE President, talks investment and renewable energy

President Museveni was yesterday (Monday, November 13, 2023) on a state visit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he met the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Museveni revealed in a tweet shared on Monday night that his meeting with the UAE President focused on improving relations between the two countries, exploring investment opportunities, and renewable energy and sustainability.

“I was pleased to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at his palace this evening. Our discussions focused on enhanced relations between our two countries, exploring investment opportunities, renewable energy, and sustainability,” Museveni said.

Museveni also invited the UAE President for the upcoming Non-Allied Movement (NAM), which is slated to take place in Uganda in January 2024.

“I am also glad His Highness accepted our invitation to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in January 2024,” Museveni said.

The Government of Uganda has severally steered efforts to attract foreign direct investment into the country. Some of these efforts include giving foreign investors tax holidays, and free land for investment among others.

Foreign direct investment plays a key role in boosting a country’s economic growth as it brings more capital, skilled labour, and technologies and creates employment opportunities in the country.

As Uganda looks forward to mining its oil deposits, a good working relationship with already oil-producing countries such as the UAE is key in trying to meet its ambition of becoming an oil-producing country.

