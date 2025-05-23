Museveni orders formation of a Security Unit to confront the vandalism of electricity infrastructure

President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to establish an inter-agency security committee to confront the escalating vandalism of electricity infrastructure in central Uganda.

The president’s directive comes in response to a surge in power vandalism incidents across Nakasongola, Luwero, and Nakaseke districts, which have left several communities in prolonged blackouts.

Vandals have reportedly used saws to cut down power poles and stolen electric wires, plunging homes and businesses into darkness. While speaking to journalists at State Lodge Luwero during his ongoing Parish Development Model (PDM) tour, Museveni condemned the sabotage and suggested that a “shoot-to-kill” approach might be necessary to curb the destruction.

“Once we shoot some of them, they will lose their appetite,” Museveni said.

His remarks followed questions from journalists about the government’s plans to address the persistent vandalism that has crippled business activity and affected livelihoods in the affected districts.

Among the measures being proposed are intensified security deployments and the installation of CCTV cameras in vandalism hotspots. The most recent attacks were reported in Wabigalo, Kakooge, and Katuugo towns in Nakasongola district, where electric poles were cut and hundreds of meters of wire were stolen.

In December 2024, vandals destroyed two high-voltage poles in Lubenge swamp near Kakooge and made away with over 600 meters of wire, valued at Shs 20 million. Local security reports suggest that many of the suspects originate from Kampala and Wakiso districts.

In November 2024, three men from Matugga town in Wakiso were arrested in Kitasure village, Kikyusa sub-county, Luwero district, after being caught red-handed by residents cutting electric wires.

In a separate incident in June 2024, five suspects from the same region were arrested in Nakaseke over similar crimes. The issue is not new. In 2021, the now-defunct UMEME, Uganda’s former power distributor, reported losses of over Shs 26 billion due to vandalism of transformers, stolen copper wires, and damaged poles.Wildlife safaris

In light of the rising economic and public safety risks, security officials have proposed charging suspected vandals under the Anti-Terrorism Act, which would introduce stiffer penalties, including longer jail terms, to serve as a deterrent.

The president’s directive now places the burden of action squarely on Muhoozi, who is expected to coordinate military and police intelligence, local leaders, and other security agencies to end what the president described as a form of economic sabotage. Museveni said the vandals are not just thieves but also enemies of progress who cannot be allowed to disrupt Uganda’s transformation journey.

