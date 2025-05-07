Museveni: Rajiv’s death is a loss to Uganda’s social and economic transformation

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among this Tuesday delivered a moving condolence message from President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni at the Hindu Crematorium in Lugogo, where the final rites for Rajiv Ruparelia were held.

Speaking on behalf of the president, Among said both President Museveni and Mama Janet had received news of Rajiv’s death with “profound sadness,” describing the young businessman’s passing as a tragic loss not just to the Ruparelia family but to Uganda at large.

“On behalf of the Government of Uganda, the NRM party, and on my own behalf, Mama and I wish to extend our heartfelt sympathies to Dr. and Mrs. Sudhir Ruparelia upon the loss of your dear son,” the President’s message read.

Advertisements

Rajiv, 35, died in the early hours of Saturday morning when his high-performance Nissan GTR sports car crashed and caught fire at the Busabala Flyover on the Entebbe Expressway.

He was laid to rest in a traditional Hindu cremation ceremony attended by family, friends, dignitaries, and business leaders from across the country.

In her tribute, Among praised Rajiv as a “dynamic businessman and a good friend to many,” while President Museveni’s message acknowledged the broader contribution of the Ruparelia family to Uganda’s economy.

“When the NRM came to power in 1986, Uganda was short of entrepreneurial people with the ability to detect economic opportunities and take advantage of them. This was on account of suppressing the entrepreneur class by expelling Ugandan Asians in 1972,” the president noted.

He thanked the family for returning and reinvesting in Uganda after the NRM restored stability and reopened the country to all Ugandans regardless of background.

“I wish to thank the Ruparelia family for taking advantage of the prevailing conditions of peace and security, good infrastructure, and favorable policies to establish a business empire that has created so many jobs and income for our people in Uganda,” the statement read.

The President described Rajiv’s death as a loss to Uganda’s social and economic transformation.

He also praised the late for his generosity to the underprivileged and his leadership in youth- and child-focused development initiatives.

Rajiv was managing director of the Ruparelia Group, overseeing more than two dozen companies across real estate, hospitality, education, finance, and agriculture.

He was also a motorsport enthusiast, credited with revitalizing rally racing in Uganda through the Rajiv Ruparelia Rally Team.

The cremation was attended by senior political leaders, diplomats, business executives, and religious leaders.

Emotions ran high as the Ruparelia family broke down during final prayers, mourning a man remembered for his ambition, warmth, and enduring impact.

As Speaker Among concluded the message on behalf of the President, she echoed the nation’s grief and admiration: “Uganda has lost a bright son—a leader whose life was just beginning to shape the future of this country in a profound way.”

About Post Author