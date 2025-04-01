Museveni Replaces Gen.Mbadi with Sheema South MP Hopeful as Trade Minister

In a turn of events, President Museveni has appointed Johnson Musinguzi Byarabaha, the hopeful Member of Parliament for Sheema South, as State Minister for Trade in the Ministry of Trade,Industry and Cooperatives.Musinguzi replaces General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi.

Gen. Mbadi has been reassigned to the Ministry of Defence, where he will serve as State Minister for Defence, stepping in to replace the late Kisoro Woman MP, Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, who passed away.

Musinguzi’s swift rise in political ranks showcases his growing influence and the confidence placed in him by the appointing authority. Political analysts are keenly observing this development, as it may signal a strengthening of support for Musinguzi in his constituency ahead of the elections.

While details surrounding the appointment and its implications are still emerging, many in the Sheema South constituency are excited about the potential changes that the new minister could bring to the trade sector. Stakeholders are hopeful that Musinguzi’s experiences and vision will contribute positively to enhancing trade opportunities in the region. Our efforts to get to Musinguzi so far are futile as his known phones cant be reached.

As the narrative unfolds, more information will be provided about Musinguzi’s plans in his new role and the political landscape as Uganda approaches the elections..This is a developing story on this day of April 1 2025.

About Post Author