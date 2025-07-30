Museveni , Ruto Sign New Bilateral Agreements

Presidents Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda and William Ruto of Kenya have signed new bilateral agreements, elevating the total number of trade and cooperation agreements between the two nations to 25.

The new agreements cover diverse sectors, including tourism, property rights, fisheries, aquaculture, agriculture, and transport, emphasising a shared commitment to strengthen economic ties and promote regional cooperation.

The Memoranda of Understanding include:

Tourism Cooperation – Enhancing the tourism sectors in both countries to attract more visitors. Property Rights – Aiming to build resilience for local governments and support informal women and youth traders within the greater Busia Metro from 2025 to 2028. Fisheries and Aquaculture – Establishing a framework for collaboration in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. Agriculture and Animal Industry – Promoting cooperation in agricultural production and livestock management. Transport Cooperation – Addressing issues related to transport infrastructure and networks. Standards Bureau Cooperation – Strengthening relations between the Kenya Bureau of Standards and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards. Investment Promotion – Providing a framework for mutual benefit to enhance technological and investment relations between the two countries.

During a joint press conference, President Museveni underscored the importance of Africa leveraging its abundant resources and the need for rationalisation within the economy. He quoted from a biblical prayer, highlighting the urgency for African nations to address their potential: “They left undone what they ought to have done and did what they ought not to have done,” stressing this as a significant challenge facing the continent.

President Museveni asserted that the foundation of modern economies lies in the production of goods and services, particularly in industrial and agricultural sectors.

He remarked, “The more goods and services you produce, the wealthier you become. But a central question remains: who buys what you produce?”

He emphasised that discussions should focus on market access and consumer engagement, calling on leaders to prioritise these critical issues.

“East Africa is beginning to awaken,” he noted, expressing optimism about the region’s economic discourse.

President Ruto, in his welcoming address, remarked, “My deliberations with President Museveni spanned an extensive range of bilateral, regional, and continental priorities. We reaffirmed our united stance on closer collaboration in key sectors such as infrastructure, trade, energy, security, and regional integration.”

He further stated, “This occasion reflects the strength of our historical partnership, anchored in common ideals, deep respect, and a shared ambition for regional stability and progress.”

He highlighted the deep connections between Kenya and Uganda, not only through geographical proximity but also through a longstanding spirit of brotherhood and mutual support within the East African community.

The signing of these agreements marks a significant step forward in fostering collaboration and economic growth in the region, promising new opportunities for both nations as they work together for a prosperous future.

