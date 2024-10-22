Museveni Tasks EALA Members to Ensure Realization of East African Market Integration, Federation  

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appealed to the members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) to work towards ensuring that the dream of the East African market integration and federation is fully achieved.

He said if the historical mission of market integration is not handled well, East Africa is likely to end up like Latin America which is underdeveloped, yet it is very rich, when it comes to natural resources.

“Latin America is a very rich part of the world, but you see them on TV walking on foot to go to the United States which is not richer like them in terms of natural resources but it’s organised. Part of the problem of Latin America is the market which is fragmented. You people are historically very privileged. You should help us solve the problem of market integration,” he urged.

President Museveni made the remarks on Tuesday 22nd October, 2024 during the EALA special sitting at State House, Entebbe. The Special sitting is running from 21st October to 12th November, 2024 at State House Entebbe and Parliament of Uganda.

The President also emphasised the importance of strategic security as another historical mission of the African freedom fighters like the National Resistance Movement (NRM). He said if put in place, the strategic security will help East Africa and Africa at large to protect their interests.

“I heard that some people want to achieve superiority on land, air, sea and space, so how about us? People are going to the moon and they are looking at us from the moon and we are just here like ants. Now our countries are trying; they are developing and Uganda will become a first world country, and we shall definitely achieve this but the question is UK is a first world country, France, Germany the same but none of them has ever gone to the moon, they are all here with us. So it seems there’s something about size,” he explained.

“Uganda will be a developed country, yes, but can we afford a space program to go to the moon? That’s why we the freedom fighters started long ago in the 1960s like Mwalimu Nyerere, we said you people you need a political federation. Even if you get market integration like the European Union, and you don’t address the issue of strategic security; you don’t unite the political and security efforts, you will not be able to defend yourselves,” he added.

President Museveni further informed the EALA legislators that the third historical mission which is brotherhood (Undugu) can be used to solve the problem of prosperity and strategic security.

He also implored the legislators to help their people to achieve prosperity.

“If you want to be prosperous, you have no alternative but to love Uganda and to love Africa (Patriotism and Pan-Africanism). And then we add on other principles. In our movement, the third principle is socio-economic transformation. We tell our people here that you must become modern people, you cannot continue doing things in old ways. Then we have the principle of democracy. These four principles will help us to deal with the issue of prosperity.”

The Speaker of EALA, Rt. Hon. Joseph Ntakirutimana welcomed President Museveni to the assembly and said they were honoured to be addressed by him.

He also commended the President for being a strong pillar in the political transformation and development of the region.

“Through your wise leadership, the EAC has rebranded its strategies to boost our size. Before we were three countries, now we are eight. We thank you for your leadership. We are proud to witness the positive impact of your leadership not only in Uganda but across East Africa, as you continue to advocate for stronger economic and technological integration,” he said.

The sitting was also attended by the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Anita Among, NRM Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, among other invited guests.

