Museveni urges Wakiso Residents to focus on Wealth Creation

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called on residents of Wakiso and Kampala not to be misled by the visible signs of development, such as roads, electricity, schools, and factories, but instead focus on individual efforts toward wealth creation.

While addressing a public rally at Wampewo Community Playground in Wakiso District on Monday, July 7, 2025, the President acknowledged the significant infrastructural improvements in Wakiso but emphasized that true transformation begins at the household level. He urged residents to actively engage in income-generating activities as a sustainable way to eradicate poverty.

“If you are living in Kampala and you don’t want to work in a factory, then do something productive that you can sell to others. These workers in the factories buy milk, meat, food, and other products. So, you can either work in the factory or supply the factories. That is why we have been sending you money all these years and cautioning you not to be diverted by what they call tarmac roads. These developments are for all of us, but individual wealth creation is your responsibility,” President Museveni said.

Advertisements

He also reiterated that the more important aspect is ensuring that citizens utilize available resources to create wealth.

The rally at Wampewo marked the beginning of President Museveni’s wealth creation and Parish Development Model (PDM) assessment tour in Wakiso District, which has a population of 3,411,177 people, according to the 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) Population Census. The population is spread across four municipalities, such as Entebbe, Nansana, Kira, and Makindye-Ssabagabo, as well as Wakiso Rural.

President Museveni’s first day was eventful. He visited Kagoma Skilling Metal Fabricators in Nansana Municipality and addressed carpenters and metal fabricators in Kawanda. He also met with a Parish Development Model beneficiary, Isaac Luzze, who is involved in piggery and poultry farming in Gombe Division. These visits aimed to inspire local communities by showcasing successful stories of individuals engaged in productive ventures.

Reflecting on Uganda’s transformation since 1986, President Museveni noted that the country has transitioned from a time of severe material shortages, including paraffin, salt, sugar, and clothing, to one where local factories now produce these necessities.

“I was driving from Kampala to Migadde and coming back. This is an area I know very well, inch by inch. It used to be covered with farms, banana plantations, and forests. Now, it’s filled with factories and shopping centers. That didn’t just happen by accident,” he stated.

The President revealed that factories in Uganda have created 1.2 million jobs, compared to 480,000 jobs in the public sector.

“The number of factory jobs is now three times higher, and they are growing,” he noted, further disclosing that the agricultural sector has created 3.6 million jobs, while the services sector, including transport and hospitality, has generated 5 million jobs.

President Museveni said the government is now focused on ensuring that the workers in the factories are paid well after addressing the cost of doing business to enable the factories to accumulate profits.

“We are working on the railway lines from Kenya and Tanzania to lower transport costs. Electricity prices have already been reduced for factories. Once these costs go down, we shall compel factories to pay their workers better salaries,” President Museveni stated.

The President did not shy away from criticizing opposition Members of Parliament (MPs), accusing them of neglecting their constituents’ needs. He noted that many opposition MPs were more focused on their salaries than on serving the people who elected them.

“When elections come, please chase away these opposition people. They are betrayers who don’t care about you. You’re praising Gen. Ddamulira and Major Kuteesa, but ask yourself, for Gen. Ddamulira to come and look for you, what were your MPs doing? They’re just receiving salaries but not following up on your issues. Why are you electing them?” He wondered.

He emphasized the need to elect leaders who genuinely represent and advocate for the people.

“The Baganda have a saying that ‘Omuggo oguli ku muliraano tegugoba ngo’ (The stick next door cannot help you chase a tiger that has invaded you). I’m in the government supporting you, but I cannot be everywhere. You need representatives who care about your community,” the President added.

President Museveni expressed frustration over the slow response to youth-related issues, blaming it on misinformation and political diversion.

He urged the youth to take advantage of government programs designed to support them, especially under the Parish Development Model, which aims to transition households from subsistence to market-oriented production.

“The problem of the youth should have already been addressed if people were listening. We have created the structures, but they are not being used effectively,” he said.

PDM progress in Wakiso:

Under the PDM, Wakiso has cumulatively received UGX 30.7 billion, which has been disbursed to 31,952 households across eight constituencies, 27 sub-counties, 147 parishes, and 363 villages. This funding is intended to boost household income and improve the standard of living among residents.

Despite these efforts, the President complained about the lack of follow-up by local leaders and communities.

“From 1996, apart from roads, we have been putting money into wealth creation at the sub-county level. We started with NAADS, then Operation Wealth Creation, and now the PDM. But the problem is that people are not following up on these programs,” he noted.

President Museveni’s wealth creation tour in Wakiso continues until Friday this week.

About Post Author