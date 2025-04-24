Museveni Vows to Protect Telecom Infrastructure, backs power extension to Remote Towers

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged to designate telecommunication towers as critical national infrastructure to curb rampant vandalism that continues to affect communication and service delivery across the country.

He made the assurance yesterday while meeting officials from American Tower Uganda (ATC Uganda) led by Dr. Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance at State House, Entebbe.

ATC Uganda is a provider of wireless communications infrastructure in Uganda and operates as a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, a global real estate investment trust specializing in telecommunications infrastructure.

Advertisements

During the meeting, President Museveni said he would direct police to link surveillance cameras on telecom towers with the national security system to allow real-time monitoring and improve response to theft and vandalism.

“I will give an order to the police so we can have a camera network on each of these towers, linked with the existing police surveillance system. Those cameras can provide zonal oversight from command centers, so officers can see what’s happening in real time,” he said.

The President also supported tougher penalties for vandals, suggesting that “If we add legal administrative orders of no bail to the criminals and vandals, it will serve as a deterrent.”

He urged telecom companies to install cameras and reinforce tower security by using tamper-proof materials.

“Can you have cameras at your cost and if possible, add a cage made of material that’s not attractive to thieves like concrete poles so the vandals struggle to reach?” he asked.

In response, Ms. Dorothy Kabagambe Ssemanda, CEO of ATC Uganda, thanked the President for his support towards their request and pledged the company’s cooperation.

“That can be done, Your Excellency, we are committed to securing our towers, and supporting national development,” she said.

Ms. Kabagambe highlighted ATC Uganda’s significant investments in the country’s telecom infrastructure.

“In Uganda, we have invested about Shs4.5 trillion in constructing over 4,500 telecommunication towers which are shared by service providers like MTN, Airtel and others,” she said.

Ms. Kabagambe emphasized the towers’ role in local economic empowerment, noting: “We work with over 5,000 landlords who provide land for tower sites, collectively earning more than Shs 55 million monthly. This has improved household incomes and livelihoods, especially in rural areas.”

Ms. Kabagambe however called for government support in extending electricity to over 1,000 remaining tower sites that are currently off-grid.

“Over the past 12 years, we have invested about Shs 120 billion to connect towers to the national grid. So far, we’ve extended over 2,200 kilometers of electricity lines across the country,” she explained.

“This not only powers our towers but also benefits surrounding communities, including schools, health centers, and government offices. However, the remaining unconnected sites are in remote areas where grid lines must be extended for 10 to 15 kilometers and more in some areas,” she added.

She proposed that the government prioritize connecting telecom towers as part of rural electrification programs, arguing that once a tower is electrified, everyone along the path benefits.

The President agreed with the proposal, saying, “I totally agree and that one, we shall do.”

Ms. Kabagambe also underscored the company’s local impact.

“This company is built by Ugandans, for Uganda. Though our shareholders are based in Boston, we are deeply rooted in this country,” she noted.

She also appealed for stronger legal frameworks and operational partnerships with the government to ensure telecom infrastructure continues to support Uganda’s development agenda.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. George William Nyombi Thembo, the Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

About Post Author