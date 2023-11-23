Musician Angella Katatumba Wanted Over Failure to Clear Outstanding Debt Worth over Shs1b

Advertisements

As we report, forever upcoming artist Angella Katatumba who doubles as the proprietor of Hotel Diplomate located along Tank Hill road in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb could soon be in the hands of Uganda police after failing to clear her creditors a total sum of Shs1, 608,813,398.

According to a reliable source, a warrant of arrest was issued on 31st March 2023, by the High Court of Uganda sitting at Kampala Lands Division.

It is said that court issued summons with the interest of arresting a one Hotel Diplomate Ltd and Jay Kagisha Katatumba.

From these summons, it was to be executed at a convenient speed unless they pay the sum of Shs1, 608,813,398 together with fees and costs of this execution.

This was to be done before 19th May, 2023. “You are further commanded to return this warrant on or before the day of May 2023 with an endorsement certifying the day on which and manner in which has been or why it was not executed,” the court summon read in part.

Uganda Police Force was therefore directed to ensure that the exercise is carried out in a lawful and peaceful manner.

Our sources have since learnt that police is covertly doing its best to have Ms. Katatumba taken to court peacefully and be arraigned before Ms. Gorreti Kirabo, the Principle State Attorney at Mukindye Court in Kampala.

Furthermore, sources added that Ms. Katatumba is likely to be in court over another long unpaid debt from Bank of Africa where she intends to tender in documents of Hotel Diplomate.

Documents seen by this publication, indicates that, the case has been in Court as far back as 2011, under file HCCS No.227 of 2011 between Spring International Hotel Ltd Vs Hotel Diplomate Ltd.

It is also said a judgment/decree was entered on 8th September, 2011 upon application by the Plaintiff for Shs 963,480,000 as prayed for in the plaint with company. The legal team in the case later requested for the file to be taken to the High Court bailiffs division for execution purposes.

