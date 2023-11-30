Musician Katatumba in trouble over huge debt, faces fresh arrest

Advertisements

By Our Reporter

Forever upcoming artist Angella Katatumba who doubles as the proprietor of Hotel Diplomate located along Tank Hill road in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb, could soon be in the hands of Uganda police after failing to clear her creditors to a tune of Shs1,608,813,398.

According to available documents in our possession, a warrant of arrest was issued earlier this year on 31st March, 2023, by the High Court of Uganda sitting at Kampala Lands Division.

Court later issued summons with the interest of arresting a one proprietor of Hotel Diplomate Ltd and Jay Kagisha Katatumba.

From these summons, it was to be executed at a convenient speed unless they pay the sum of Shs1,608,813,398 together with fees and costs of this execution.

This was to be done before 19th May, 2023.

“You are further commanded to return this warrant on or before the day of May 2023 with an endorsement certifying the day on which and manner in which has been or why it was not executed,” the court summons read in part.

Uganda Police Force was therefore directed to ensure that the exercise is carried out in a lawful and peaceful manner.

We have since learnt that police is covertly doing its best to have Ms. Katatumba taken to court peacefully and be arraigned before Ms. Gorreti Kirabo, the Principle State Attorney at Makindye Court in Kampala.

Documents seen by this publication, indicates that this case has been in Court as far back as 2011, under file HCCS No.227 of 2011 between Spring International Hotel Ltd Vs Hotel Diplomate Ltd.

It is also said a judgment/decree was entered on 8th September, 2011 upon application by the Plaintiff for Shs963,480,000 as prayed for in the plaint with the company. The legal team in the case later requested for the file to be taken to the High Court bailiffs division for execution purposes.

Reports yet to be verified by this publication further indicate that very soon Bank of Africa may pick interest in Katatumba over some unfinished business.

