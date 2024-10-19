Musingo, Dr. Musinguzi eat big in merger of UWEC with UWA

The two long time friends who have steered Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center (UWEC) to greater heights are having endless smiles on their faces after the duo was elevated to bigger posts.

Mr. David Musingo who has been the manager in charge of information and education at the wildlife education center has been appointed the top boss for newly created UWEC conservation area which includes now ex-UWEC, Entebbe botanical gardens and Regional satellite Wildlife Education conservation centers.

While Dr. James Musinguzi was transferred to Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Headquarters as the Director for Community conservation and captive wildlife services. The changes come after the government merged Uganda Wildlife conservation education Center with Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) into one unit.

The duo assumed their respective offices last week and a lot is expected from them in their new roles. During Dr. Musinguzi tenure at UWEC, the conservation education facility was ranked the best zoo in East, Central and West Africa by the Pan African Association of Zoos and Aquarium hence he left an indelible mark behind.

Musingo who has been at the conservation wildlife facility for the last 17years as the manager for information and education, pledged to scale up community engagement, conservation efforts, research, tourism in addition to strengthening partnership with different stakeholders .

Many UWEC staff is optimistic that Mr. David Musingo is the right person who can steer the conservation center to a better and desired level.

It should be noted that the government move to merge the two entities into one aims at enhancing efficiency and conservation efforts.

