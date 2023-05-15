MUTEESA VARSITY DON: Here’s what Africa contributes to global research output

Advertisements

The Director of Research and Post Graduate Studies at Muteesa 1 Royal University in Uganda has revealed that Africa’s research capacity is too low and something has to be done.

In a thought-provoking statement, Dr. Aisha Jabwe who represented the Vice-Chancellor of Muteesa 1 Royal University, shed light on the current research landscape in Africa.

While opening a workshop on ‘Advanced Research Methods’ organised by the Network for Education & Multidisciplinary Research Africa (NEMRA) at the university Monday, 15 May, she revealed that Africa only accounts for a mere 1.5% of global research output, indicating a considerable gap that needs to be addressed.

“Workshops like these provide a crucial platform for reflection and action to close the research gap and foster innovation within the continent,” she said.

The three day workshop which is being facilitated by Dr. Peter Samuels from Birmingham City University, aims at empowering early career PhD researchers in Uganda, is set to enhance their knowledge and skills in various critical areas of research.

The renowned scholar and workshop facilitator, Dr. Peter Samuels from Birmingham City University, is leading the participants through an intensive program focused on essential research competencies.

With a strong emphasis on time management, stress management, data collection and preparation, qualitative and quantitative analysis, as well as thesis and viva preparation, the workshop aims to equip the attendees with a comprehensive skill set to excel in their research endeavors.

Speaking at the inauguration of the workshop, Prof. Stella Neema, Chairperson of NEMRA’s board, expressed gratitude to Dr. Peter Samuels for his invaluable support in organizing the workshop. Prof. Neema highlighted the significance of such initiatives in promoting research excellence among early career researchers and emphasized the importance of capacity-building programs to strengthen the research ecosystem in Uganda.

The NEMRA Managing Director, Dr. Juliet Kyayesiimira told participants that the workshop has received an overwhelming response, attracting over 60 passionate and aspiring researchers from various academic institutions and disciplines across Uganda.

“The participants are eager to enhance their research skills, expand their knowledge, and forge connections with fellow researchers during this intensive three-day program,” she said.

She added that NEMRA remains committed to supporting early career researchers in Uganda and facilitating their professional growth and development. The association aims to foster a thriving research community that can contribute significantly to the advancement of knowledge and address local and global challenges.

