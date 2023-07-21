Mystery Mzungu gifts Ntagali Babe iPhone, 10m cash

Advertisements

A mystery Mzungu has been linked to Judith Tukamuhaabwa, a lady who made retired Archbishop Stanley Ntagali betray his calling. We recently revealed how she has been close to a top bulky-western Uganda hailing minister in the NRM government.

However, fresh information indicates that she is also close to a mysterious Mzungu. The Mzungu recently gifted her brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at about shs5m. She also recently bragged how the same Mzungu had showered her USD3000 (aboutshs10) in cash.

We are told the Mzungu fell for her girly-sexy looks despite being a mother of more than three. She also reportedly normally poses as a medic despite not going beyond S.2. On a sad note, the iPhone was stolen recently. It was reportedly snatched by thugs in the areas of Nansana where she had gone to see a friend only identified as Carol Sweet. We are told thugs also took some dollars.

On a good note, sources further say when thugs snatched the waterlogged lady’s phone, she immediately informed the NRM politician. The ever ready security of the tall and short men was deployed and the thugs were arrested and the phone was recovered.

