Nabakooba Raises Alarm Over Land Registration Challenges, Urges Churches to Secure Property Titles

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, has raised concern over persistent challenges surrounding land registration in Uganda, urging churches and other institutions to prioritise surveying and formal registration of their properties to prevent disputes and encroachment.

Speaking during Uganda’s national observance of the Women’s World Day of Prayer at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral, Nabakooba said many religious institutions across the country continue to face risks of losing land due to a lack of proper documentation.

The global day of prayer, marked by Christian women in more than 150 countries, was this year led by Nigeria. In Uganda, the event was hosted by the Uganda Orthodox Church under the umbrella of the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC), which brings together the Orthodox Church, the Roman Catholic Church and the Church of Uganda.

While addressing the gathering, Nabakooba emphasised that beyond spiritual reflection, the event also presented an opportunity to address pressing national challenges, including land management and the protection of church property.

Nabakooba said the Ministry of Lands has increasingly received complaints involving church land being encroached upon, illegally occupied, or contested in courts due to inadequate documentation.

According to the minister, many churches historically acquired land through donations from communities or traditional leaders, but never completed the formal processes required to secure legal titles.

“This has left several church properties vulnerable to encroachers and opportunistic land grabbers who take advantage of the absence of proper land documentation,” she said.

She explained that surveying and registering church land would provide legal protection and ensure such properties remain available for community services such as schools, health facilities, and worship centres.

“Proper land documentation is essential in protecting church property from encroachment and disputes. When church land is surveyed and legally registered, it safeguards the heritage of the church and ensures that these assets can continue serving communities for generations,” Nabakooba said.

Government–Church Partnership

The minister noted that the government values its partnership with religious institutions, which she described as critical in promoting social transformation, peace and unity in society.

She said the church has historically played an important role not only in spiritual guidance but also in education, healthcare and community development.

Because of this influence, Nabakooba urged church leaders to actively support government initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of citizens.

“Government remains committed to working with religious institutions to improve the well-being of our people. The church has always been a strong partner in promoting values of unity, peace and social transformation,” she said.

In addition to land issues, Nabakooba encouraged churches to mobilise their congregations to embrace the government’s Parish Development Model (PDM), which aims to transition Ugandans from subsistence livelihoods into the money economy.

The program supports income-generating activities at the parish level through financial assistance and community development initiatives.

Nabakooba said churches can play a major role in creating awareness about the program and encouraging participation among members.

“The church has a powerful influence within our communities. By encouraging members to participate in the Parish Development Model, the church can help many families access financial support, start small enterprises and improve their livelihoods,” she said.

She added that economic empowerment at the household level strengthens families and ultimately contributes to national development.

Addressing Challenges Facing Women

The minister also used the occasion to acknowledge the challenges faced by many women and families across the country, including gender-based violence, economic hardship and limited opportunities.

She said the Women’s World Day of Prayer should inspire not only spiritual reflection but also practical actions aimed at addressing these challenges.

“As we gather in prayer and reflection, we must also acknowledge the challenges that many women and families across our country continue to face. Events such as this remind us that faith must inspire action,” she said.

Nabakooba commended the Orthodox Church mothers’ group for using the platform to highlight issues affecting women and mobilise support for empowerment initiatives.

She described the effort as a demonstration of faith translated into meaningful action.

“I am particularly encouraged to learn that the Orthodox Church Mothers Uganda are using this platform not only for prayer but also to highlight critical issues affecting women and to mobilise support for women’s empowerment initiatives,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Nabakooba urged believers to use the gathering as a moment for spiritual renewal and renewed commitment to serving others.

She said the day’s reflection was guided by the Biblical message from Matthew 11:28, which calls on those who are weary and burdened to seek rest in faith.

“These words speak to all of us, especially women who often carry many responsibilities within our families, communities and places of work,” Nabakooba said.

She called on Christians to translate the spirit of prayer into practical efforts that promote justice, peace and prosperity in Uganda.

