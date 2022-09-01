Nabimanya urges gov’t to hugely invest in film industry

As Uganda moves forward into bracing art, many stake holders in the arts industry have come out to find all possible ways to see how they can use art and culture to sell our nation globally.

Humphrey Nabimanya CEO and founder Reach A hand Uganda, Media Challenge Initiative and partners organized the very first event in Uganda to bring Ugandan media forward up to speed on the important roles they have to play in the growth of film industry in a ‘share101’ event held at Media Challenge Initiative offices in Kabalagala yesterday.

It was noted that, there’s need for proper publicity about how film is supporting young people within our communities and country by helping them have more opportunities of employment through this conversation.

Film journalists have been urged to train on how to tell stories about our movies in a cinematic way.

Through the conversation, filmmakers were also urged to take advantage of the media spaces that is currently available to them and be able to promote their work.

Veteran arts and culture journalist Moses Serugo told filmmakers that if they want journalists to promote their movies, they should invest hugely in film and be able to provide journalists with compelling stories and use the best practices while approaching them.

While delivering his remarks, Nabimanya the executive Producer of the famous Kyaddala drama series thanked all partners for standing with them to push the film industry forward but also urged the government to join them in promoting and investing in this industry.

He added that as Reach a Hand Uganda, they are still committed to seeing the industry grow. it has already been done through initiatives like Kyaddala movie and they are mainly looking at film as a driving force to positively cause change in the lives of all young people