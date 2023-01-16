Nabimanya visits Rwenzori region in bid to reduce maternal mortality, family planning for all

2023 is off to an action-based and warm start for the RAHU team and their team leader Humphrey Nabimanya. We all know that the need to invest in improved sexual reproductive health services has significant effects on the growth of our nation in all aspects, this is why Reach A Hand Uganda ensures to reach the most remote and hard-to-reach areas to promote good well-being for all people most especially the young people.

RAHU Team leader Humphrey Nabimanya visited Kasese recently

In a bid to instill great impact and appreciation for the great work being showcased by our foot soldiers in the region. The CEO visited the RAHU team based in Kasese, which implements the #Udecide Kasese project that is supported by the Bergstrom foundation and aims at reducing maternal mortality and increasing access in contraception and family planning for all people.

The team met at the regional offices including the Village Health workers, [Vhts] programs officers and peer educators supporting the different projects in the Rwenzori region.

In his remarks, he applauded the implementing team for the great work they are doing across the region and shared with them the future prospects and opportunities that can be leveraged on to better the entire region with an emphasis on the organizational visionary impact which is the school outreach programs.

The team leader also attended a health workers’ training in fort portal which was attended by various stakeholders and partners. The training aimed at building the capacity of the health workers on the provision of quality health care services in the health facilities, we are supporting in the region. One of the key emerging issues in this area is the increased number of maternal deaths which are caused by unsafe abortions, lack of medical equipment and so many more hindrances hence the need for values clarification training.

The CEO encouraged the health workers to always prioritize the needs of the patients and he also mentioned the need to address all unmet contraceptive, maternal and SRHR needs of people in this area in order to reduce unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and other related diseases like STI’s and STDs.

Through this visit, he officially led the team in the distribution of the front-loaded equipment to over 14 health facilities in the district of Kasese and Bunyangabu. The facility equipment were aimed at strengthening the community health care system in the different health centers to support in better health service delivery in the different communities.(strengthening community partnership is the goal here).

