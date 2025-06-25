Nabutuwa Secures NRM Nomination for Bududa District Woman MP Seat to uproot Scandalous Nandutu

Nabutuwa Kevin, an international disaster expert and staunch mobiliser of President Yoweri Museveni has officially secured the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party nomination to contest for election in the upcoming party primaries ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Seen as a ‘messiah’, Nabutuwa has been endorsed by several stakeholders in Bududa to unseat the troubled former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, who is battling in a high-profile case involving the alleged diversion of government relief items. Nandutu is accused of unlawfully possessing 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets that were designated for vulnerable communities in the Karamoja sub-region.

Nabutuwa has fixed her campaign on comprehensive development, women and youth empowerment, and support for vulnerable communities in Bududa, a district which has suffered pitiable representation in parliament especially in this term.

Shortly after her nomination at the NRM Electoral Commission headquarters in Kyadondo, Kampala on Monday, Nabutuwa highlighted her life changing ambitions to the constituents including championing income-generating initiatives, distributing agro-inputs to households, supporting local savings groups, and vocational training programs aimed at equipping youth with practical skills among others.

“Bududa is going to move forward and our people will be walking together in unity, empowerment, and development. This is the reason I have offered myself to represent them and we rebuild hope for the development of our people,” Nabutua said, reiterating her commitment to a united and progressive Bududa.

Supporters commended Nabutuwa for being inclusive and non-partisan, with local leaders and residents praising her ability to work across political and social divides to develop Bududa.

The Supporters who turned up for her nomination hailed Nabutuwa’s results-oriented methodology and truthfulness even when she has not been holding any political office , stating that they are confident she will win the elections.

Nabutuwa later praised President Yoweri Museveni’s leadership, describing him as a visionary who has transformed Uganda into a modern economy, asking Ugandans to vote for him stating that he is still capable of securing the country.

She credited the president with maintaining peace, stability, and economic progress not just in Uganda but across the East African region asking Ugandans to vote for him emphasising that his continued leadership is crucial for the nation’s future.

The NRM Electoral Commission (EC) has nominated over 1500 party members in the nomination exercise for the July primary elections for MPs, district LC chairpersons, and Mayors.

