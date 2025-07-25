Nakifuma Residents Demand Answers from MP Nsimbwa Over Missing Sh40M Theatre Funds

Mukono Residents are demanding accountability from Nakifuma county MP Fred Nsimbwa Kaggwa on the money that was meant for the construction of a Theatre at Nakifuma health Centre III. Nakifuma falls under Mukono District.

Kabugo Sulaiman, the L.C II Nakifuma, a staunch National Unity Party (NUP) loyalist, is leading the crusade in accusing the MP of deceiving poor residents by collecting from them money under the guise of constructing a Theatre at Nakifuma health Centre III in Kizungu zone, Nakifuma ward which has never existed.

Jowelia Nsubuga, a salon owner at one of the kiosks, argued that during the fundraising drive over 40million Uganda shillings was raised for the cause. Yet people in the area are still grappling with the lack of a theater in the healthcare facility.

Mukalazi Joseph, a resident of Kigogola Parish in Kasawo and Councillor Mpirito Yasir said casts this Nsimbwa’s credibility in the spotlight.

The event that took place last year in July 27th, 2024, was spearheaded by the incumbent and in attendance was FUFA President Moses Magigo and Martin Ayebare – CEO football nations corporate league and others.

Nsubuga stresses that leaders must be held responsible for their actions, urging Mukono District to start asking questions and demanding transparency.

She encouraged residents to seek explanation from Nsimbwa Fred Kagwa before he seeks re-election ahead of the 2026 elections.

Nsimbwa was contacted for a comment.

