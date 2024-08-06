Natasha Nyonyozi Crowned Miss Uganda 2024 2025 in a spectacular live Television event

Kampala, Uganda – August 5, 2024: The grand finale of the Miss Uganda 2024 pageant was held last Saturday at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel, and Natasha Nyonyozi emerged as the winner.

The event was broadcast live on StarTimes Makula KiKa and Makula Kazzanyo Ku Kazzanyo Television, allowing Ugandans across all the regions to witness the crowning moment. The evening was filled with fashion, beauty entertainment, featuring performances by Kampala’s popular D Maestroz Band, renowned musicians Maddox Sematimba, Jackie Chandiru, and YKEE Benda, who thrilled the audience with their energetic and captivating acts.

Natasha impressed the judges with her charisma, intelligence, and charm, earning her the coveted title. She will go on to represent Uganda at miss world pageants and serve as a role model for young women across the country. Other winners include Letaru Patience for Miss Popularity, Sureya Uheimah for top Model, Sarah Twinkle Karungi for Beach Beauty, and Maria Mugaga for Miss Talent. The Miss Uganda pageant aims to empower girl child, promote Ugandan beauty, culture, and last Saturday’s event was a testament to the organization's commitment to excellence.

"We are thrilled to have been a part of the Miss Uganda beauty competition as the official sponsor and broadcaster. At StarTimes, we believe in empowering women and promoting local content, and this event aligns perfectly with our values. We congratulate Natasha and other winners of the night and look forward to seeing Natasha Nyonyozi represent Uganda on the global stage. We are proud to have brought this spectacular event to our viewers across the country and beyond, and we can't wait to do it again next year!" Said Bruce Augus CEO StarTimes Uganda I thank our partners Miss Uganda Foundation, Grace Textiles, Uhome, Kiira Motors, Uganda Airlines, V&A, Comfoam to mention the few for believing in this beautiful journey. Added Bruce

About Makula KiKa

Makula KiKa is a top ranking premium local Television Channel 229/493 exclusive on StarTimes

platform that airs a variety of Local entertainment. This channel was launched on 2 nd October

2023. Makula KiKa is available on both Satellite, Antenna decoder and Mobile APP (StarTimes

ON App) platforms. KiKa was the official broadcast channel for Miss Uganda beauty pageant

