National Defence College Uganda Jinja, Senior Command get New Commandants 

The Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed Brigadier General Alex Opolot Olupot the new Commandant of the National Defence College Uganda (NDC-U) in Jinja. Brigadier General Olupot was previously the Joint Staff Training and Doctrine, and replaces Major General Francis Okello who is due for retirement later this year. Major General Okello was the founding Commandant since the inauguration of the advanced military education and strategic training college in 2022.

The CDF also appointed Brigadier General Micheal Kabango the Chief of Staff Land Forces as the new Commandant of Senior Command and Staff College (SCSC) Kimaka, also in Jinja. He replaces Major General George Igumba who will similarly retire later this year.

Major Generals Francis Okello and George Igumba have had over four decades of distinguished military service during which time they held different command and staff appointments. The retiring Generals scaled all levels of professional military education and are a stellar example to upcoming officers for their example, resilience and dedication. We wish them well in their imminent retirement.

The UPDF fraternity also congratulates Brigadier Generals Alex Opolot Olupot and Micheal Kabango for their well-deserved appointments. We are confident that the senior officers possess the wherewithal to take UPDF’s elite training colleges to the next level.

