National Housing Backs Spiro’s E-Mobility Vision Across Uganda

The National Housing and Construction Company Ltd (NHCC), Uganda’s leading housing developer has commended Spiro for devotedly providing innovative, eco-friendly, affordable electric transportation solutions that transform urban mobility, reduce carbon emissions, and promote a cleaner environment.

Eng Kaijuka Kenneth, the Chief Executive for National Housing , officials expressed gratitude to Spiro for advancing sustainability and innovation, whose advanced battery-swapping technology ensures convenience and accessibility for all.

He commended Spiro for community empowerment, job creation, fostering local entrepreneurship, and supporting economic growth, which is paving the way for a greener, more prosperous future.

Kaijuka was flanked by Derrick Mutegyeki, the Chief Finance Officer at National Housing.

The Government of Uganda has allocated 20 hectares of land to Spiro Uganda in a move aimed at strengthening regional production of electric vehicles and positioning the country as a manufacturing hub.

The National Housing team was on guided tour on Wednesday at the Spiro bikes assembling plant in Namanve to assess the company’s progress.

Spiro has also acquired land at Bukerere, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, where construction of a state of the art manufacturing plant is expected to take place.

Bruce Mucunguzi, the Spiro Country Head – Uganda welcomed the land allocation, stating that the expanded space will enable the company to scale production beyond electric motorcycles to include three-wheelers, taxis, and buses. He said the expansion will enhance Uganda’s capacity to participate competitively in the growing electric mobility market across the region.

Spiro, a leader in African electric mobility, has increased strategies to bolster its electric motorcycle fleet and battery-swapping infrastructure across the country.

It should be noted that $100 million investment was invested in late 2025 to accelerate the deployment of clean energy transport solutions across the continent.

In Uganda, the transition to electric motorcycles is gaining momentum.Spiro currently operates more than 2,500 such stations across six countries, including Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda, allowing riders to exchange depleted batteries for charged ones in seconds.

The company has already deployed more than 80,000 electric motorcycles and completed over 30 million battery swaps.

The expansion plan also includes upgrades to Spiro’s technology platform, specifically focusing on automated battery swaps, fast-charging capabilities and the integration of renewable energy sources.

Spiro’s efforts are creating a resilient, green energy ecosystem that supports economic development and climate goals.

For the Ugandan transport sector, the move toward electric bikes is seen as a way to reduce both urban air pollution and the daily operating costs for riders.

