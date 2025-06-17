National Science Week 2025: Musenero commends St.Kizito High School for Championing Innovation , Science

Uganda’s Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Monica Musenero has hailed St. Kizito High School, Namugongo for actively promoting science and innovation through various initiatives .

Musenero said these innovations are fostering a culture of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning, encouraging students to pursue careers in these fields.

Advertisements

‘’The Ugandan government has increasingly recognized the critical role of science education and innovation in driving the nation’s economic development. I am glad that the school has come up with these initiatives aimed at equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary for a science-based economy, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity’’, said Musenero who vowed to visit the school in Namugongo.

Dr Musenero made the remarks on Tuesday at the booth of St. Kizito High School, Namugongo at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, during the National Science Week 2025 which kicked off Monday , running under the theme: “Made in Uganda – Innovation to market” and it will end on Friday, 20th June, 2025.

This year, NSW’25 shines a spotlight on Uganda’s bold journey of turning innovation into market-ready solutions.

Speaking to reporters at Kololo , Ms Florence Kikomeko , a teacher at St. Kizito High School Namugongo and the project coordinator said some of the items that were brought on the National Science Week Exhibition 2025 include recycling food waste into nutritious livestock feeds.

‘’We have been recycling plastics ,making briquettes and food processing. Along the way we have realized that food is produced in plenty, that is according to the seasons, However we reach a point where we have gone out of food that’s why we came up with an idea of making food stay for long by drying and making it into powder . It can then be exported or consumed here in Uganda, said Kikomeko .

She further revealed that the school participated in the science week to showcase a lot of things done by the students and the school’s commitment towards innovation and science.

‘’When we come to a place like this where we’re having people from all over the world, they can realize what we are doing and pick a leaf. For schools, they can also begin engaging in such, looking at the new curriculum which is competence-based. These are some of the skills that schools should get into’’, added Kikomeko.

Adasa Mugisha Irombona , a Senior two student at St Kizito High School Namugongo said they have gained skills in food waste management and how to preserve the food in future among other competences.

‘’ As young scientists, we are here to educate the rest to see how they can innovate things so that they can realize that nothing in the world is a waste. Everything has to be recycled and reused. With this, we aim to be job makers’’, he said.

On Monday , Minister Musenero and Col. Edith Nakalema the Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), tasked Ugandans to Appreciate Local Innovations for More Progress.

Additionally, Dr. Musenero requested the State House Investors Protection Unit and other authorities to offer protection and technical support to scientists because they are also investors who are adding value to Uganda’s economy.

On her part, the Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema said Uganda’s journey toward middle-income status depends critically on the citizens’ ability to transform scientific research into commercially viable innovations.

Col. Nakalema also expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his unwavering support towards sciences.

This is not the first time St. Kizito high school is making it to the greater heights. Last year , the school was recognized as a Zayed Sustainability Prize finalist as the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, announced the 2025 winners of the annual event. President Museveni presided over the function.

About Post Author