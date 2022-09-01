NBL playoffs: Nam Blazers blow away KCCA Panthers to storm semis

Tusker Lite NBL playoffs

Wednesday Results

*Miracle Ravens 76-78 KIU Rangers

*KCCA Panthers 57-80 Nam Blazers

After finishing first in the regular season of the men's division of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL), Namuwongo (Nam) Blazers have carried their impressive display to the playoffs as well.

The Namuwongo based Blazers ran over KCCA Panthers in the second game of the quarter finals of the Tusker Lite NBL playoffs played on Wednesday at the MTN Arena Lugogo in Kampala beating them 57-80 to sweep the best-of-three series.

In the opening game, Nam Blazers won 63-41 but ran riot in game two in what initially looked like a low scoring in the early moments. Two points were separating the two sides at half time (28-30 in favor of KCCA) but the loud crowd hyped up the sides with Blazers coming atop.

Nam Blazers starters did a great job with Deng Dikong managing 20 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Okall Okoll had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists while Amisi Saidi had 15 points and 8 rebounds. Daniel Monoja came off the bench and posted 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Paul Odong who came of the bench and shot 5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists said that Nam Blazers actually played a better game in game two than in game one.

"Our target now is to win in the semis (against KIU Titans). Out target is to out-rebound them and by that time we will be more than ready to face them," Odong added.

Meanwhile, in a losing effort, Paul Odongkra led KCCA with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist. Daniel Samson Ojoro also put in a fight and returned 9 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist.

Meanwhile, in the women's division, KIU Rangers survived a beating from Miracle Ravens as they managed a slim 76-78 win to complete a sweep in the quarters. KIU will face either Magic Stormers or UCU Lady Canons in the semis of the women's division.

The playoffs return on Friday and action will run throughout the weekend with teams seeking to capitalize on any opportunity at hand.

By Thomas Odongo