NBS TV staff exposes men begging to bonk her as marriage fails

TV girl Precious Remmie a.k.a Ray P has been dominating headlines for a couple of weeks now after the gossip corridors had it that her relationship with Raymond Bindeeba ended.

Despite both Precious Remmie and her husband not confirming the rumors, the couple has still not denied and they have not been seen together in quite a while.

While at it, Precious Remmie has been getting the attention of several men some of whom have even dared to slide into her DMs.

The Sanyuka TV presenter reveals that there have been so many men promising her marriage since the rumors of her breakup with Bindeeba began to spread.

“The DMs am having for men that want to marry me olemwa. So you men have all been praying for my breakup with my husband so you can marry me?” she wrote on her Twitter account on Tuesday.

Remmie also cautioned those who want her to be sure they can afford the bride price, something which has forced netizens into believing that she is indeed single again.

