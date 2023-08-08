NEC Boss Lt Gen James Mugira, Egyptian Investors Discuss Agricultural, Livestock Products Value Addition

Advertisements

Lt Gen James Mugira, the Managing Director, National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) has received a delegation from Egypt at NEC Headquarters in Bugolobi, Kampala.

NEC through its Subsidiary NEC Farm Katonga is implementing the Egypt -Uganda Joint Model Farm Project between Egypt and Uganda.

The project aims at enhancing research activities aimed at improving Agricultural and Livestock production through the use of high-yielding variety seeds and high-quality animal breeds applying Egyptian Advanced Technology.

The delegation was led by Dr Abdelmonein Mohamed Aly Maher, In Charge of The Joint Executive Management of Egypt Uganda Farms who was accompanied by Dr Magdy Darwish.

Dr Maher and his delegation are in Uganda on the invitation of Gen James Mugira to review the operations of the project.

Gen Mugira and Dr Maher further discussed other areas of cooperation and collaboration.

Present were; Maj Gen (Rtd) Innocent Oula, Deputy Managing Director and other senior officers of NEC.

