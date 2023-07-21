NEC Works & Engineering Ltd Breaks Ground for Construction of Grain Storage, Milling Facility

Advertisements

The National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) on Friday held the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Grain Storage, Milling and Supply Facility by NEC Construction Works & Engineering Ltd in Kigumba-Kiryandongo District.

Last year NEC Agro SMC Ltd (NEC AGRO) handed over the site to NEC Works.

Both NEC Works and NEC AGRO are Subsidiary Companies of the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), the commercial arm of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MoDVA)/ UPDF.

Today at the groundbreaking ceremony, Eng Simon Terwane, General Manager -NEC AGRO underscored the importance of the construction of the said facility and said that the Grain Storage, Milling and Supply Facility is a 6000 metric tonne grain processing facility with a 5tph state-of-the-art mill.

Eng Simon emphasized that the facility will support the MODVA in stabilizing food prices and ensuring harvest season prices across the year. This will improve the ministry’s food budget which has been perennially in arrears. This will improve the quality of maize flour which forms 30% of the Ministry’s food requirement.

This state-owned grain handling facility will formalize the grain trade in the Kigumba Maize belt and is a step closer to achieving the national grain reserve.

He further observed that the grain processing facility will complete the value chain of the current food and feed projects under NEC/MoDVA.

Eng Brian Buhanda, General Manager, NEC Works thanked NEC AGRO for giving them the opportunity to explore their potential and promised to do quality work on time. At the function were some senior NEC officials.

