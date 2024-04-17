NEMA Demolishes Born Again Pentecostal Church in Mukono for Degrading Lwajjali wetland

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has halted all operations of the proposed Marvel Inland Car Depot following the gross violation of environmental regulations.

The targeted section of the Lwajjali wetland is located along the Kampala – Jinja Highway, opposite Sseeta High School in Gongobe Village, Sseeta Parish, in Mukono District.

The operation follows a joint field inspection conducted by officers from the Ministry of Water and Environment and NEMA’s Environment Protection Police Force which established that Marvel International Limited possessed a 5-year certificate of approval No.10183 issued in May 2017, which has since expired.

It was also observed that there were violations of environmental standards through encroaching into the wetland beyond what had been approved for constructing a car depot.

‘’In addition, an illegal wall fence had been erected, and back-filling, resulting in encroachment of 1.8 acres. In the Environmental Restoration Order, the developer was ordered to stop all developments, restore, and vacate the site’’, reads a statement from NEMA.

Officials from NEMA says the ongoing crackdown on degraders of the wetlands fits in NEMA’s mandate and the Presidential Directive against wetland and environment degradation in the country.

To halt further degradation of wetlands in the country, NEMA indefinitely suspended the issuance of permits and certificates for wetland developments effective 2nd September 2021.

The Authority tightened protection of Uganda’s environment by surveilling all fragile ecosystems.

About Post Author